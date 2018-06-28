Watermelon dishes, desserts and drinks

America's restaurants and bars are celebrating summer with the season's star fruit — mouth-watering watermelon. The bright red wedges, cubes and juice are featured in salads, cocktails and desserts across the country, and National Watermelon Month is the perfect time to indulge.

"We eagerly count down the days until the Bradford watermelons are harvested," says Bourbon chef Kristian Niemi of a South Carolina watermelon. “It’s like all of the greatest aspects of a watermelon were distilled down into the perfect one. Deep, red flesh; concentrated watermelon flavor with depth like no other, and a soft, delicate rind that’s perfect for pickling. We do so many different preparations."

Browse the photos above for chefs and bartenders' creative takes on watermelon in South Carolina and beyond, and see more summer fun below.

