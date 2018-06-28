Watermelon dishes, desserts and drinks
July is National Watermelon Month and the refreshing fruit is the perfect way to celebrate summer.
At Reyla in Asbury Park, N.J., chef Antony Bustamante has an appetizer of Watermelon and Olives with Bulgarian feta, Persian lime and mint chermoula.
At Shuka in New York City, chef Ayesha Nurdjaja serves a watermelon dessert with shaved halva.
In Columbia, South Carolina, Cantina 76 uses local Bradford watermelon in its Crispy Pork Belly Taco, Bradford Watermelon Arugula Salad and Watermelon Mojito (with Captain Morgan Watermelon Smash, fresh-squeezed limes, agave nectar, muddled mint leaves and club soda.
In Columbia, South Carolina, Motor Supply Co. Bistro offers the Bradford Watermelon Salad with pistachios, Trail Ridge Farms Feta, shaved jalapeno, fennel, Pernod syrup, pomegranate molasses and City Roots Microgreens. Pair with a Watermelon Sour, which combines Chilean Pisco, Bradford watermelon juice, Aguardiente, lemon juice, simple syrup, egg white and a compressed Campari watermelon.
In Minneapolis, Hotel Ivy offers a Grilled Watermelon, Tomato and Burrata Salad with cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, mint, arugula, olive oil and sherry vinegar.
In New York City, Soho Grand's seasonal Gilligan’s outdoor eatery serves up Frozen Watermelon Margaritas with tequila, fresh watermelon, Combier and lime.
In Park City, Utah, Washington School House serves watermelon margarita panna cotta in salt-rimmed ramekins topped with fresh lime juice and a piece of watermelon.
In Water Mill, New York, Calissa offers a Watermelon Salad with feta, mint and kalamata olive.
In New York City, Pig & Khao serves its Spicy Pakwan Cocktail with chili-infused tequila, manzanilla, simple syrup, watermelon juice and lemon juice.
At Trust Restaurant in San Diego, pastry chef Jeremy Harville makes Lime + Watermelon Pie with cucumber, chamoy, watermelon, duros and goats milk.
At the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club in Florida, the Surf Deck Grille's Ancient City Cooler combines a watermelon mint popsicle with St. Augustine vodka, watermelon juice, lemon juice and simple syrup.
In San Diego, The Spa at Rancho Bernardo Inn offers frozen watermelon with basil gremolata, lemon crème fraiche and mint in the summer.
At Mountain Shadows in Paradise Valley, Arizona, The Juice Bar makes a Watermelon Mojito with Bacardi, white rum, fresh mint, lime and watermelon.
At The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in San Diego, Kitchen West serves a Watermelon Salad with jumbo prawns, watermelon radishes, strawberries, lemon oil, feta cheese, honey and peppermint leaves.
At Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in San Diego, The Pony Room makes the Juan Meloncamp with blanco tequila, dry vermouth, honey, lime, fresh watermelon, basil leaves, Campari and salt.
In San Diego, Madison on Park serves the Watermelon Stack with local watermelon, radish, jalapeño, grilled halloumi cheese, avocado, mint and lime.
In San Diego, Café 21 serves the Sandia Beach with IXA Reposado Tequila, watermelon, lime and chili salt.
At the Westgate Hotel in San Diego, executive chef Fabrice Hardel serves Grilled Octopus with watermelon, feta cheese, nicoise olives and smoked tomato vinaigrette in the Westgate Room.
At the ART, a hotel in Denver, FIRE Terrace and Rooftop Lounge serves the Persistence of Memory cocktail with Absolut Elyx vodka, basil syrup lemon and watermelon juice.
In Winnetka, Illinois, Avli Restaurant offers a Watermelon Feta Salad on its summer menu.
In Chicago, Parlay at Joy District makes the Melon Mint Margarita with Casamigos Blanco, watermelon, lime, cane sugar, mint, bitters and a watermelon cube.
In Chicago, Weber Grill Restaurant serves Brick Chicken with Watermelon Caprese Skewer, combining all natural chicken breast, yogurt and chili marinade, sliced watermelon, local tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, corn salad and micro basil.
At Hotel del Coronado in California, Beach Shack serves the Sunset Beach cocktail with Volcan Blanco tequila, watermelon juice, agave, lemon juice and a tajim rim.
In D.C., Chicago and Las Vegas, Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab serves a Watermelon Feta Salad with watermelon, feta cheese, a lime-jalapeno vinaigrette, tajin and maldons sea salt, topped with a mix of Sausalito springs watercress, cilantro and red onion.
In Chicago, Three Dots and a Dash makes the Intro To Agricole with Blanc Rhum Agricole, watermelon, starfruit, lime and pineapple.
At The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island in Florida, Red Snapper & Watermelon Ceviche combines seedless watermelon, avocado mousse, fresh pineapple, yucca and candied serrano peppers.
In Chicago and North Bethesda, Maryland, Summer House Santa Monica serves the Watermelon Smash with muddled mint and lime cordial.
In Phoenix, The Camby serves a watermelon salad with meyer lemon, feta, mint and sea salt at the weekly Tipsy Tea Party.
In Nashville, L.A. Jackson makes the No Gentleman No. 2 with sazerac rye, campari, watermelon and lime.
In Covington, Kentucky, Coppin’s Restaurant & Bar serves a Compressed Watermelon Salad with feta, cucumbers, basil and mint.
In Chicago, Tallboy Taco makes a Watermelon Agua Fresca with fresh watermelon, simple syrup, spring water and a mint garnish.
In Boston, Los Angeles, New York and Providence, Rhode Island, by CHLOE. restaurants make the Merry Prankster cold-pressed juice with watermelon, prickly pear, apple, lemon and sea salt.
At the Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel, Thread Bar makes The Madelyn with Aperol, St. Germain, Prosecco, egg white, chamomile, elderflower, basil and watermelon.
At 30 East Coast locations, honeygrow serves the Highland Summer Salad with baby spinach, an organic spring mix, grape tomatoes, roasted corn, watermelon, red onion, sweet n’ spicy cashews and ginger balsamic dressing throughout the season.
At the Surf & Sand Resort in Laguna Beach, California, Splashes serves its Watermelon Margarita with Dobel Diamante tequila, cointreau, fresh watermelon juice, pineapple juice and fresh lime.
In Brooklyn, 1 Rooftop Bar & Garden makes The Poolside with Absolut Elyx, watermelon and cucumber juice and soda.
In New York City. Babu Ji makes the Chaat Cobbler with vodka, amontillado sherry, blackberry, raspberry and watermelon.
In San Diego, Herb & Wood makes Sandia del Dia with Anisette liqueur, fresh lemon juice, Aperol, blanco tequila, fresh watermelon juice, sea salt and a cucumber ribbon.
In Washington, Texas, The Restaurant at The Inn at Dos Brisas makes a Mint & Melon Cocktail with freshly squeezed watermelon juice, Texas Gin, fresh squeezed lemon juice, sprigs of mint from the herb garden and homemade Lemon Verbena foam. Watermelons and lemons are grown on the estate.
In Omaha, Nebraska, Monarch Prime & Bar makes the Gelo Di Melone with watermelon pudding and a macaron.
In Brooklyn, Clinton Hall Williamsburg makes the DIABLO FROSÉ with Casillero del Diablo rose, vodka and pressed watermelon.
In Chicago, Beatrix offers a Strawberry Watermelon Cooler Juice.
In New York City, Quality Eats serves the Skinny Dip with pisco, watermelon, chili, lime, Velvet Falarnum and smoked black sea salt.
In New Orleans, Longway Tavern makes the Good Hydration with fresh watermelon juice, gin, Chareau aloe liquor and mint.
In Brooklyn, Fortina offers a Watermelon Daiquiri made with El Dorado 3-year rum, Luxardo Maraschino, watermelon syrup and fresh lime juice.
In Los Angeles, Otium serves the Blush Crush with rose, Grey Goose, watermelon, grapefruit, lime and strawberry air.
In New York City, SUSHI ROXX makes the Cobra Kai with Casamigos Blanco, Blue Caracao, watermelon and lime.

America's restaurants and bars are celebrating summer with the season's star fruit — mouth-watering watermelon. The bright red wedges, cubes and juice are featured in salads, cocktails and desserts across the country, and National Watermelon Month is the perfect time to indulge.

"We eagerly count down the days until the Bradford watermelons are harvested," says Bourbon chef Kristian Niemi of a South Carolina watermelon. “It’s like all of the greatest aspects of a watermelon were distilled down into the perfect one. Deep, red flesh; concentrated watermelon flavor with depth like no other, and a soft, delicate rind that’s perfect for pickling. We do so many different preparations."

Browse the photos above for chefs and bartenders' creative takes on watermelon in South Carolina and beyond, and see more summer fun below.

Strawberry dishes, desserts and drinks
In San Francisco, Horsefeather serves the Strawberry and Corn Cookie with strawberry ice cream, negroni reduction, freeze dried strawberries and chantilly cream.
In Austin, Texas, Swift’s Attic serves Strawberry Fields with strawberry, Reyka vodka, sparkling wine, and a kaffir and coriander ice ball.
At the Stephen F. Austin Hotel in Texas, Stephen F.’s serves a Strawberry Mille-Feuille made with puff pastry, creme brulee, strawberries, Belgian chocolate and powdered sugar.
In Charlottesville, Va., Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards serves Strawberry Milkshakes with fresh, local, seasonal strawberries and freshly whipped ice cream.
In San Diego, Herb & Wood offers a Funnel Cake made with lavender sugar, strawberry sauce and vanilla gelato at brunch.
In Kansas City, Mo., Parker at The Fontaine serves a Strawberry Lemonade Prosecco Float with macerated strawberries, prosecco, a blackberry bourbon mint sweet tea popsicle, candied lemon and a sprig of mint.
In Dallas and Houston, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse serves New York Style Cheesecake with sour cream sauce, white chocolate and fresh strawberries.
In Chicago, Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya makes Kawaii Crush Sangria with fresh muddled strawberries, fresh lime juice and Ginja Shochu.
In Goshen, N.Y., Stagecoach Inn serves strawberry shortcake with whipped cream and sliced macerated strawberries.
In Chicago's McCormick Mansion, SideDoor serves the Oaxacan Bouquet cocktail with mezcal, lemon, strawberries, Creme Yvette, Yellow Chartreuse, egg whites, elderflower and violet.
In New York City, Maman makes a mini white chocolate and strawberry tart with chocolate crust.
In Paducah, Ky., 1857 Hotel Bar & Lounge serves a Farmer's "Fresh" Strawberry Smash with Farmer's Botanical Small Batch Organic Gin, handmade Dans le monde de St. Germain-infused strawberry puree, club soda, lemon, basil leaf and fresh strawberries.
In Santa Monica, Calif., Melisse combines strawberry, sheep's yogurt, graham cracker, ricotta, balsamic and black pepper.
In Miami Beach, Segafredo L’Originale serves a Strawberry Mule with SKYY Wild Strawberry Vodka, muddled strawberries, lime juice and fresh ginger.
In San Francisco, Coi offers a Foie Gras Tart with salted strawberries and hazelnut.
Legal Sea Foods serves Strawberry Sangria, made with Moscato, strawberry vodka, Campari, Massenez Crème de Fraise des Bois, botanicals, lemon and soda, at its more than 35 locations on the East Coast.
In Los Angeles, The Mighty offers Warm Strawberry Brown Butter Crostata.
In Nashville, Sunda serves Strawberry Fields with Belvedere, Cointreau, lemon juice, lime juice, orange juice, fennel syrup and muddled fresh strawberries.
In Panama City, Fla., Sweet Magnolia’s Deli offers Simply Delicious Strawberry Cake with strawberry frosting.
The Confidante Miami Beach collaborates with local Cielito Artisan Pops on cocktail and popsicle pairings, such as The Confidante Pop, made with strawberry and coconut flavors then topped with white chocolate drizzle and coconut shavings, paired with the Confidante Colada, made with strawberry puree and fresh strawberries.
In Las Vegas, SkinnyFATS serves the Berry Strong, a protein waffle with berries, strawberry chia jam, orange agave and turkey bacon.
In Nashville, Pinewood Social serves the Chapman’s Haven with gin, lime, Akvavit, strawberry, cucumber and black pepper.
In Coral Gables, Fla., Hotel Colonnade offers Balsamic Roasted Strawberries on its Nosh Board menu, served with orange scented goat cheese mousse, raw honey and pomegranate strawberry syrup.
At City Tap House in Boston, beverage director Greg Coote makes Strawberry-Basil Lemonade with Knob Creek rye, house-made strawberry-basil syrup and sour mix.
In Chicago, Ema serves Bread Pudding French Toast with fresh berries and strawberry syrup.
In Los Angeles, Ever Bar offers the Windsor Not with house-made strawberry shrub, Cutwater vodka, lemon and vanilla.
In Lincoln, Neb., Goldenrod Pastries offers Strawberry-Rhubarb Shortbread Bars.
In New York City, Tavern62 by David Burke serves Strawberry Panna Cotta with sugar crisps in a martini glass.
In Chicago, Booth One serves a Medallion of Seared Foie Gras with rhubarb, pistachio and strawberry.
In Chicago, Estelle’s makes Te’Squila with house-infused strawberry Altos tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, Cointreau, Triple Sec, salt and soda.
At Hotel Emma in San Antonio, Texas, Supper American Eatery serves Creme Brûlée with mille-feuille, strawberry curd, rhubarb, elderflower and pink peppercorn meringue.
In Scottsdale, Ariz., Virtu Honest Craft offers the Ice Queen, made with vodka, strawberry-white balsamic shrub, rhubarb, fresh lemon, champagne foam and a fresh strawberry garnish.
In Austin, Texas, Yoyo makes the Choco-Palta dessert with chocolate mousse, whipped avocado, puffed quinoa and strawberries.
In Los Angeles, WP24 by Wolfgang Puck serves its Strawberry Champagne float with Moët & Chandon Champagne poured over strawberry sorbet.
In Chicago, RPM Steak makes Strawberries & Cream with mango mousse, white chocolate cake, strawberry gelee, whipped cream, strawberry powder, strawberry pieces and a Japanese white strawberry.
In Charleston, S.C., 492 serves the Strawberry Lane with bourbon, lemon oleo saccharum, fresh mint and strawberry puree.
In Los Angeles, Crossroads serves Strawberry Yeasted Cake with fresh strawberries, strawberry peppercorn sorbet and strawberry fennel sauce.
In Lovingston, Va., Virginia Distillery Company makes a Strawberry Whisky Mojito with Port Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky, mint and local strawberries.
In Providence, R.I., Waffle serves Strawberry Cheesecake with house-made cream cheese frosting, fresh strawberries, strawberry ice cream and whipped cream.
In Chicago, Roanoke Restaurant makes The Good Witch with Avissi prosecco, strawberry maceration, lemon water and lemon express.
In New Orleans, Brennan's fills its Crepes Fitzgerald with cream cheese and tops the dessert with fresh Louisiana strawberries flamed in brandy.
At The Godfrey Hotel Chicago’s I|O Godfrey offers a Strawberry Mojito made with a syrup that combines leftover lime, strawberries and mint stems, plus house-made mint granita and rum.
In Washington, D.C., Bresca makes Strawberries & Cream with olive oil cake, double cream, lemon balm and nitro cake batter.
In Marina Del Rey, Calif., Charcoal Venice makes non-alcoholic Charcoal Strawberry Lemonade with strawberry lemonade and activated charcoal.
In Chicago, Nonnina uses local strawberries for its polenta tart with strawberry gelato.
In Dallas, Henry’s Majestic makes Through Rose-Colored Glasses with vodka, strawberry, citrus and poppy seed tincture.
In Nashville, Josephine serves Strawberry Cheesecake with graham cracker crumble, strawberry sorbet and brown butter anglaise.
In Birmingham, Mich., Social Bar & Kitchen makes a Strawberry Fields cocktail with basil-infused botanist gin, house-made strawberry purée, lemon juice, Demerara, basil and strawberries.
At The French Brasserie Rustique in Naples, Fla., Foie Gras Poele consists of pan seared foie gras with Florida strawberries, local pea tendrils and Saba (a syrup made from grape must).
At Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., SolToro serves Strawberry Moonshine with lemonade and muddled strawberries and basil.
In Dallas, Scout serves Strawberry Short-Bunt Cake with candied pepitas, lemon poppy seed glaze and fresh, chopped strawberries.
In Brooklyn, Loosie’s Kitchen & Café makes its Owed to Driscoll cocktail with strawberry-infused Campari, strawberry-infused gin, Cocchi Americano, lemon and mint.
In Las Vegas, Carson Kitchen serves Strawberry & Cucumber Salad with honey mint vinegar and parmesan tuile.
In Chicago, Wow Bao brews Homemade Strawberry Ginger Ale daily in May.
At New York City's Arlo NoMad hotel this summer, Dale's ice C.R.E.A.M. SHOP offers a Strawberry Shortcake Shaved Ice Sundae.
In Los Angeles, Checker Hall makes the Chapter Sweetheart cocktail with rye, agave, lemon, strawberry, sage and pomegranate molasses.
In Marina, Calif., Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette serves its Strawberry Salad with sliced raw strawberries, peas, fava beans, grilled pickle balsamic red onion, arugula, toasted hazelnut, black pepper, sea salt and California olive oil.
At the Ace Hotel New Orleans, Loretta's Kiss is made with mezcal, strawberries, lime and orgeat.
At Che Fico in San Francisco, pastry chef Angela Pinkerton makes Olive Oil Cake with roasted strawberries and malted yogurt gelato.
In Nashville, Henley serves the Sunday Flip with Carpano Bianco Vermouth, strawberry vinegar, lemon peel, sugar and whole egg.
In Austin, Texas, Eberly serves a Vanilla Bean Pot de Crème with pistachio biscotti and strawberries.
In Austin, Texas, Ramen Tatsu-Ya makes the Yuzupioca with Japanese citrus tapioca, strawberry, basil and pink peppercorn crumble.
At Bastion in Nashville, chef de cuisine Brian Baxter serves strawberries preserved in syrup with elderflower, coconut mousse and a yeasted shortbread.
In Miami Beach, Fla., Havana 1957 serves a Strawberry Mojito with rum, muddled strawberries, mint, sugar cane and soda.
In San Antonio, Texas, The Granary serves Grilled Poundcake with local strawberry preserves and Tahitian vanilla crunch.
With four scoop shops in California, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams makes a Strawberry Rhubarb flavor with Santa Barbara strawberry rhubarb preserves and Central Coast, grass-fed milk and cream.
In Richmond, Va., Kindred Spirit Brewing makes a Strawberry Milkshake Beer brewed with lactose sugar and one pound of strawberries per gallon.
In California, The Belvedere at The Peninsula Beverly Hills offers Red Fruit Shortcake made with angel food cake, raspberries, strawberries, crumbled Scottish shortbread, whipped Devonshire cream, red currant and fresh dill.
In San Francisco, Aracely Cafe serves its Strawberry-Rhubarb Smash with vermouth, agave nectar, rhubarb puree, lemon grass, strawberries and micro basil.
Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab serves Strawberry Rhubarb Pie with vanilla ice cream in Chicago, Las Vegas and D.C.
At Sheraton Bay Point Resort in Panama City Beach, Fla., Flip Flops serves a Strawberry Salad with baby greens, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, fresh strawberries and honey poppyseed dressing.
In Miami Beach, Sushi Garage serves Hibiscus Strawberry Tartar with matcha coconut sorbet.
At Wynn Las Vegas, SW Steakhouse serves Funnel Cakes & Strawberries with crème anglaise, salty caramel and chocolate fudge.
In Richmond, Va., Casa del Barco makes a Strawberry Frio Margarita with agave simple syrup, fresh lime juice, blanco tequila, triple sec and strawberry puree.
In Austin, Texas, Juniper serves a Grilled Beets Salad with gorgonzola, strawberry and dill.
In Texas, Brennan’s of Houston makes Strawberry Shortcake with fresh strawberries, buttermilk shortbread, Chantilly cream and imperial powdered sugar.
In Colorado, The St. Regis Aspen Resort serves a Strawberry Mint Smash with Courvoisier VS cognac, muddled lime, strawberry and fresh mint.
In Austin, Texas, Il Brutto serves Ricotta Semifreddo with a crêpe dentille, kiwis, pickled strawberries and tomatoes.
In Encinitas, Calif., OH! Juice offers three 100% certified organic, local, cold-pressed, raw strawberry juices made with strawberries from San Diego farm, Be Wise Ranch.
In Chicago, Wildfire serves a handmade Strawberry Rhubarb Pie with the ripest strawberries and rhubarb, a flaky pie crust and a crunchy sugar coating.
At La Posada de Santa Fe in New Mexico, the Staab House bar serves a Fresh Strawberry Margarita made with Herradura Reposado, Grand Marnier, agave syrup, ice, fresh squeezed lime juice, lime and fresh strawberries.
In Chicago, Parlay at Joy District serves a Strawberry Submarine Sandwich with a giant eclair, artisanal strawberry ice cream, whipped cream, cherries, nuts, chocolate espresso beans, chocolate chips, banana chips, fresh strawberries and bananas, chocolate sauce and chocolate-covered strawberries.
In Chicago, The Signature Room serves Rosé Sangria with Absolut Citron vodka, rosé wine, Aperol, strawberry puree, lemon juice, simple syrup and a strawberry.
At JW Marriott Chicago, the Lobby Lounge offers Strawberry Profiteroles -- made with Choux Puffs, vanilla bean pastry cream and strawberries that have been marinated in sugar, lemon, and rose water -- on the afternoon tea menu.
In Los Angeles, Le Petit Paris serves La Balsamique with vodka, fresh strawberries, white balsamic vinegar and lemon.
At South Carolina's Kiawah Island Golf Resort, The Atlantic Room serves a Frozen Key Lime Bar with raspberry sorbet, vanilla shortbread, white chocolate, Chantilly and fresh strawberries from neighboring Ambrose Family Farms.
In Asbury Park, N.J., Reyla makes Etta Place with Singani 63, Del Maguey Mezcal, Malabar spiced liqueur, strawberry purée, fresh lemon, honey and Aquafaba.
In Los Altos and Los Gatos, Calif., Manresa Bread makes Strawberry Babka filled with strawberry jam, dried strawberries and cream cheese, in May.
In California, The Lark Santa Barbara makes the Road Runner cocktail with rye, px Sherry, hibiscus, lavender and strawberry.
At Wild Dunes Resort in Charleston, S.C., Coastal Provisions serves an Heirloom Tomato and Strawberry Salad with Burrata cheese, pickled strawberries, salsa verde, sherry syrup and sunflower sprouts.
In Providence, R.I., The Rosendale makes Not Your Average Daiquiri with Brugal Blanco Rum, Thatchers Organic Elderflower Liqueur, fresh lemon juice and muddled strawberries.
At The Ballantyne hotel in Charlotte, N.C., Gallery Restaurant serves Strawberry Basil Herb Shortbread with strawberry mousse, red berry jam, white chocolate cremeux, yogurt M-sponge, fried micro basil, pickled strawberries and berry sorbet.
Smith Teamaker serves a Sparkling Strawberry Honeybush tea on tap at its two Portland, Ore., tasting rooms. The blend of Rooibos and Honeybush is steeped in filtered water, then infused with fresh whole strawberries and Madagascar vanilla bean.
In Boston, SRV serves Strawberry, Rhubarb & Alchermes Zuppa Inglese, a caramel sponge cake (pan di spagna) with Wild Bay & Cuberb peppercorn gelato, pastry cream, pickled rhubarb and strawberries.
Oregon's Union Wine Co. released Underwood Strawberry Cooler in March, made with Underwood Pinot Noir, a splash of fresh strawberries and a hint of lime. The wine in a can will be available at Cost Plus World Market and Whole Foods in mid May.
In Providence, R.I., Knead Doughnuts makes a Strawberry Shortcake Doughnut with a vanilla cake-based doughnut and a strawberry glaze.
In Providence, R.I., Blue State Coffee makes a Strawberry Walnut Bar with sweet strawberry jam and a crust infused with brown sugar, oats and walnuts.
In Ivins, Utah, Red Mountain Resort serves a Strawberry Chia Seed Aqua Fresca with vodka, strawberry puree, simple syrup, lime juice, chia seeds and club soda.
At Minnesota's Radisson Blu Mall of America, FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar offers a Strawberry Cream Puff with strawberry Sambuca mousse.
In Santa Barbara, Calif., Loquita serves the Strawberry Morana with Schlichte gin, parsley, strawberry and Llyanllyr tonic.
In Canyondam, Calif., Plumas Pines Resort's bar and grill serves a Strawberry Shortcake Napoleon made with shortbread cookie, fresh whipped cream, fresh strawberries, creme anglaise and strawberry sauce.
In Denver, Departure serves a Strawberry Daiquiri Boozy Popsicle made with strawberries, sugar, orange liqueur, Bacardi white rum, orange juice and water.
In Los Angeles, Café Pinot serves Strawberry Semifreddo with rhubarb and pistachio mascarpone.
In Walnut Creek, Calif., Teleferic Barcelona serves Strawberry Feels with strawberries, sherry vinegar, basil, avocado, cottage cheese, Kalamata olives and olive oil.
In Panama City Beach, Fla., Sisters of the Sea & The Dive Bar serves Deep-Fried Strawberries rolled in cinnamon and sugar then drizzled with strawberry and chocolate sauce.
In Tannersville, N.Y., Deer Mountain Inn serves a dessert with poached green strawberries, buttermilk creme anglaise, sorrel granita and hibiscus.
2018 canned wine releases
New York's Bridge Lane Wine released a full line of cans in January, including a red blend, rose, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and white merlot.
On Long Island's North Fork, the Bridge Lane Wine Tasting Room is open on weekends with seasonal hours (Wednesday to Monday in the summer), serving wine by the glass, bottle and tasting flight.
Texas' Messina Hof Winery released its first cans in March, a sweet red and a dry Rosé made with 100% Grenache grapes grown in Texas.
Travelers can visit or stay at The Messina Hof Winery & Resort in Bryan, Texas. The tasting room and wine bar are open daily, and multiple property tours are offered each day, reservations preferred. The Vintage House Restaurant onsite is open Wednesday to Sunday.
Oregon's Union Wine Co. released cans of Underwood Strawberry Cooler -- made with Underwood Pinot Noir, a splash of fresh strawberries and a hint of lime -- in mid-May.
Find Union Wine Co.'s mobile tasting room at festivals in California and Colorado from late June through September, or purchase the canned wines at Cost Plus World Market and Whole Foods.
Eufloria's Aromatic White and Aromatic Rose cans debuted on March 8 with an artistic label by painter Flora Bowley.
Made at Washington's Pacific Rim Winery, Eufloria cans are available at select wine stores across the country or online.
The Drop Wine released its new resealable can of California rosé in May, which is the first resealable wine can.
The Drop's California red, white and rosé are available online in 24 packs or subscriptions, and at wine retailers in select states.
Nomadica Wine began curating wine from around the world in cans designed by artists in 2017 and released three new cans this year: a rosé, red blend and sparkling white, all from California grapes.
Purchase six packs, 12 packs or cases of Nomadica Wine online.
Sans Wine Company added three new varietals to its collection of California wines: a Napa Valley riesling, Mendocino Carbonic Carignan and cabernet sauvignon from Soda Pop Vineyard. These and the second rosé, sauvignon blanc and zinfandel vintages are available online in six packs, 12 packs and cases of 24.
California's Barefoot Cellars released five cans of spritzer for summer, including crisp white, moscato, red sangria, rosé and summer red. Find it in wine stores across the country.
Pampelonne makes canned sparkling wine spritzers in France and released three new flavors on May 1: Black Cherry Bicicletta, Watermelon Americano and Negroni Spagliato, all with French wines. Order online or find it at wine retailers across the country.
