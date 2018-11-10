Readers, please take our advice: Using 000000 or that other favorite, 123456 as the easy out for your smartphone six-digit credentials will save you time, but it won't protect your device.

Superstar rapper Kanye West went to the White House on Thursday and showed his iPhone passcode to the world, in front of cameras.

President Donald Trump meets rapper and producer Kanye West and retired football player Jim Brown in the Oval Office on Oct. 11. West, who is a Trump supporter, met with the President to discuss prison reform and other issues.

Sure, iPhones now have FaceID, making the six-digit passcode less important. But, ahem, Face ID doesn't always work. Here at Talking Tech, our iPhones ask us to type in the code often – after a reboot or software install or when we sport sunglasses.

Are you telling me that “000000” is the passcode to unlock Kanye West’s phone???



That's amazing! I've got the same combination on my luggage!pic.twitter.com/kEIXbgTgiM — 🆃🆁🅾🆈 🅷🆄🅶🅷🅴🆂 ™️ (@TommySledge) October 11, 2018

So don't be like Ye and use a super-easy-to-steal password. In case you haven't heard, and Facebook, Google, Sony and other entities can fill you in – there's been a massive uptick in hacking over the years.

The phone only holds your personal address, phone number, possibly banking information, maybe credit cards and more. Why give it away?

Emmanuel Schalit, the CEO of password manager Dashlane, says high-profile people like West owe it to themselves to protect their digital ID.

"He's got hackers on his back," he says. "Weak passwords erodes our trust in the Internet. It's our responsibility to have a strong password."

Hackers go through the easiest combinations first to get into a phone, but give up after 5-10 tries, Schalit says. Throw them easy ones, and they'll get in right away. An easy password like 123456 is an indication that your Twitter, Facebook or walks in the park as well, he adds.

Readers, take the time now to change update your easy code, knocking out 123456, 000000, your birthday, street address or anything else that could be easily found in a Google search for you.

Remember that you're using the phone keyboard, so the numbers could spell out a word.

