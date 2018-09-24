Accuser No. 3 vs. Kavanaugh?

A third woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct could come forward as early as Tuesday, from a timeframe given by a man who says he's her lawyer. That attorney, Michael Avenatti — who also represents adult film star and alleged pre-presidency Donald Trump mistress Stormy Daniels — said Monday night the purported Kavanaugh accuser would be revealed in the next 48 hours. He said she is a former employee of the U.S. Mint and State Department who will tell how Kavanaugh and a male high school friend "behaved at countless house parties."

USP NEWS: MICHAEL COHEN HEARING A USA NY
Attorney Michael Avenatti leaves the U.S. Courthouse in New York on May 30, 2018. and addresses the media after a scheduled hearing in a case brought by Michael Cohen, the longtime lawyer of President Trump, to limit prosecutors' review of documents seized from his home and office.
Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY NETWORK

At UN, Trump to tout US sovereignty

President Donald Trump on Tuesday is expected reaffirm the idea of sovereignty as a guiding principle of U.S. foreign policy in a speech at the United Nations. It's a message sure to play better with voters ahead of the November midterm elections than with the diplomatic corps gathered in New York for the annual session. It also fits in with Trump's confrontational "America first" view of foreign policy. On Monday, Trump called on world leaders Monday to deal with "the scourge of drug addiction." On Wednesday, he will chair a session of the Security Council, at which he is expected to discuss the controversial decision by the US to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Ap United Nations General Assembly The World Gathers I File Xun
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. Trump will be joined by other populist leaders at the 73rd General Assembly, including Poland's President Andrej Duda and Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte along with the foreign ministers of Hungary and Austria. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) ORG XMIT: NYR102
AP

Bill Cosby to be sentenced

Bill Cosby faces the possibility of being sent immediately to prison at the conclusion of his two-day sentencing hearing, which ends Tuesday. The 81-year-old comedian is expected to learn his fate following his April conviction for drugging and molesting a former friend, Andrea Constand, at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004. Judge Steven O'Neill could sentence Cosby to as much as 30 years in prison or send him home on probation. USA TODAY is in the courtroom and will provide status updates throughout the hearing. Cosby is expected to appeal his conviction.

Jury to decide damages in cemetery suit

A Tennessee jury returns to court to decide on damages Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, in a case involving Memphis-area funeral homes and the mishandling of bodies. Investigations previously revealed that the owners of Galilee Memorial Gardens, the Lambert family, misplaced hundreds of bodies, buried multiple cadavers in the same grave and crushed caskets to fit them into single plots for years. On Monday, the jury found that the funeral directors did not recklessly mishandle the remains and that they were one percent responsible for what happened at the cemetery. The class-action lawsuit with nearly 1,200 plaintiffs seeks damages likely ranging into the millions of dollars. 

Brexit: Cancel that divorce?

A 2016 referendum set the United Kingdom and its Conservative-run government on a path to separate from the European Union. The divorce officially happens March 29, but negotiations as to the specifics are at an impasse. And now some in the opposition Labour Party are pushing for a do-over referendum in hopes of calling the whole thing off. A motion slated for debate Tuesday at a party conference in Liverpool would decree that, “Labour must support all options remaining on the table, including campaigning for a public vote.”

AP BRITAIN BREXIT I GBR
The British flag waves in front of Parliament's Big Ben in central London on March 29, 2017, when Britain formally began divorce proceedings from the European Union.
Matt Dunham, AP

Contributing: Associated Press

