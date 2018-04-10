CHICAGO — Prosecutors said Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke showed no regard for Laquan McDonald's life when he approached the black teen in October 2014.

Van Dyke's defense said the veteran cop had no choice but to fire a barrage of bullets at the troubled 17-year-old.

The sides made closing statements Thursday in the trial of Van Dyke, charged with first-degree murder in the controversial shooting death of McDonald. After two weeks of testimony in Cook County Circuit Court, the case now goes to a 12-member jury.

Assistant Special Prosecutor Jody Gleason told jurors that Van Dyke showed "indifference to the value of Laquan's life" when he fired 16 bullets at the teen. She said Van Dyke's defense centered on "exaggerating the threat and hiding behind the police shield."

“He shot too early," Gleason said. "He shot too often. And he shot way too long.”

The shooting on a fall night in southwest Chicago was captured on police dashcam video – chilling footage that strained already fraught police relations in the African-American community.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The initial resistance of local leaders to release the video fueled allegations by activists that Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the police department were trying to cover up wrongdoing.

A court eventually ordered the city to release the footage, 400 days after the shooting. It appears to show McDonald moving away from officers when Van Dyke opened fire.

Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated battery and official misconduct. If convicted of first-degree murder, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Judge Vincent Gaughan told jurors that they may also find the officer guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree murder. That charge carries a sentence of four to 20 years.

Van Dyke's lead defense attorney told jurors that the police video – the centerpiece of the prosecution's case – was "essentially meaningless," because it failed to show the officer's perspective.

"We have to look at this from Jason Van Dyke's perspective," attorney Daniel Herbert said. "Probable guilt is not enough. That video is not enough."

Van Dyke's defense team says he acted to preserve his and fellow officers’ lives, but became a political scapegoat during a difficult period for policing in America.

The shooting is one of several deadly encounters between police and black men and women in recent years that together have spurred a broader national conversation about law enforcement tactics in predominantly African-American communities.

During the trial, Van Dyke's defense team attempted to underscore that McDonald had a long history of violent behavior and drug use, and was behaving erratically in the moments and hours before the shooting. The teen suffered from mental illness and had PCP in his blood at the time of his death.

A pharmacologist testifying for the defense said the PCP and the absence of psychotropic drugs the teen was prescribed were a volatile combination. Juvenile detention center officers recalled violent and profane outbursts from the teen while he was in custody. Officer Leticia Velez testified that McDonald looked “deranged.”

Police encountered McDonald after receiving calls that a young man fitting his description had been breaking into vehicles and stealing radios from a truck lot on the city’s southwest side.

The trucker who initially confronted McDonald, Rudy Barillas, testified that McDonald – who was armed with a small knife – attacked him. Barillas said, however, that he was able to fend off the teen by throwing his mobile phone and pebbles at the teen.

More: Chicago cop on trial for Laquan McDonald killing testifies: 'His eyes were bugging out'

More: Chicago cop who shot Laquan McDonald opts for jury trial despite concerns about bias

Officers who arrived in the area eventually spotted the knife-wielding teen, but McDonald did not comply with repeated calls to drop the weapon and continued to wind his way through the city streets. At one point, McDonald used the knife to scratch the windshield and pop the tire of a police car.

Van Dyke and his partner had just stopped for coffee at a nearby 7-Eleven when they heard radio calls of what was transpiring and sped toward the scene.

As they drove toward McDonald, Van Dyke asked his partner, Joe Walsh, why hadn’t officers on the scene shot McDonald since he attacked, said Laurence Miller, a forensic psychologist who evaluated Van Dyke at the behest of the defense. Van Dyke also said during the psychological evaluation that he recalled remarking to Walsh, “Oh my God, we’re going to have to shoot the guy.”

Moments after arriving at the scene, Van Dyke jumped out of his squad car and opened fire at McDonald. The officer fired within six seconds of exiting the vehicle, and in about 1.6 seconds McDonald was on the ground, never to get up again. Van Dyke fired for another 12.5 seconds, emptying his clip.

Van Dyke, who testified on his own behalf, said that he continued to fire at McDonald because the teen was trying to get up. He also said McDonald raised his knife from his waist to above his shoulder just before he opened fire – a movement that does not appear in the police video that was shown repeatedly to jurors throughout the trial.

“The video doesn’t show my perspective,” Van Dyke said under cross-examination.

Gleason retorted in her closing: "Laquan McDonald was never going to walk home that night. The defendant decided that on the way to the scene' when he told his partner, "'I guess we’ll have to shoot him.'"

Herbert, the defense attorney, told the jury the shooting was a "tragedy but not a murder."

"It’s a tragedy that could’ve been prevented with one simple step." said Herbert, who picked up McDonald's knife and dropped it to the courtroom floor to make his point. "Laquan McDonald was the author, choreographer of this story. Remember the right decision isn’t always the easiest decision.”

As the jury deliberates, Chicago Police are bracing for protests.

The Rev. Michael Pfleger, a Catholic priest and activist, took to social media this week to call on Chicagoans to “SHUT DOWN” the city if the jury does not convict Van Dyke.

“Anything Less than a CONVICTION, the next day Chicago should SHUT DOWN… NO ONE SHOULD GO TO WORK, SCHOOL, ANY STORES….A COMPLETE SHUT DOWN,” Pfelger wrote.

William Calloway, an activist and a plaintiff in a lawsuit that forced the city to release the video, also called for peaceful protests if Van Dyke is acquitted. “We want people to rise up,” Calloway said.

Even before the McDonald shooting, the police department’s relationship in the African-American community had been strained by a long history of police brutality and allegations of heavy-handed tactics in the city’s low-income and minority communities. Chicago borrowed about $709 million to pay settlements for police misconduct cases from 2010 to 2017, according to a report from the Action Center on Race & the Economy.

A Department of Justice review last year also found Chicago officers used force nearly 10 times more in incidents involving black suspects than against white suspects.

The Rev. Gregory Livingston, a pastor who has led several protests in the city to spotlight concerns about policing in Chicago, said the Van Dyke trial is about “black Chicago versus the Chicago Police Department.”

“What it’s symbolic of is the unequal application of justice that has existed in Chicago in the black community,” Livingston said. “So even though he’s a police officer, what has to happen here in order for the black community to have some sense of justice is that no one is seen to be above the law.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com