Dodge gets demonic with Challenger Demon
01 / 09
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is so powerful it can lift its front wheels off the ground
02 / 09
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon comes billed as the fastest car yet from zero to 60
03 / 09
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
04 / 09
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is unveiled during a media preview for the New York IAuto Show
05 / 09
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is unveiled during a media preview for the New York International Auto Show, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) ORG XMIT: NYJJ113
06 / 09
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the world’s first production car to lift the front wheels at launch. It set the world record for longest wheelie from a standing start by a production car at 2.92 feet, certified by Guinness World Records.
07 / 09
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon sits on display during a media preview for the New York Auto Show,
08 / 09
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon at the drag strip
09 / 09
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon even lifts its front end off the ground with larger tires
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon comes to showrooms this fall
FCA US LLC

DETROIT -- The last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, one of the most powerful production cars ever produced, has rolled off the line.

The 840-horsepower beast was part of a limited run that ended Wednesday at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada. The company intended to cap production at 3,300 Demons.

The final 2018 Demon, which is heading to an upfit center for a Viper Red paint job and other Demon-appropriate final touches, will be auctioned as a pair with the last 2017 Dodge Viper later this month at the Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction in Uncasville, Conn. Profits will go to raise funds for United Way, Fiat Chrysler said.

Challenger SRT Demon is a limited-edition car that's so oriented toward the track it hasn't come with front passenger or back seats. They're options -- priced at $1 each. T

The car is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi Demon V-8, an even hotter version of the same basic engine the powers the Dodge's 707-horsepower Hellcats. 

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon can rocket from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds. It can go from zero to 100 mph in 5.1 seconds. The car is so powerful that it is capable of pulling its front wheels off the ground.

The Demon was designed to bring more shoppers into Dodge dealerships, the reason why big production volumes was never the object. 

"We'll sell more Hellcats as a result of having a Demon," said Tim Kuniskis, head of Fiat Chrysler's passenger cars, when the car was introduced as part of the 2017 New York Auto Show. "That's just how it works."

