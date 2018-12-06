Lava from the Kilauea volcano continues to erupt from a fissure and forms a river of lava flowing down to Kapoho on June 10, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii.
L.E. Baskow, AP

Lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has destroyed about 600 to 700 homes since it began flowing early last month and there's no sign of it stopping anytime soon, officials said Monday.

Punctuating that point, Kilauea again erupted early Tuesday with a blast similar to a series of explosions that have sent towering columns of ash high above the island. A 5.3-magnitude earthquake accompanied the latest eruption.

“To all the victims out there of this very, very bad time, I say it publicly, it hurts like hell today,” Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said at a press conference late Monday.

The current lava eruption began May 3 in the Leilani Estates neighborhood, about 35 miles away from the island’s largest city of Hilo. For weeks, the lava oozed through the town, burning down homes and the surrounding jungle. But in the past two weeks, more vigorous lava flows have poured downhill to the coast, blocking roads and destroying hundreds of homes in the Kapoho and Vacationland areas.

Evacuees leave dangerous Hawaiian volcano area
01 / 11
A woman tries to talk to a national guardsmen to gain entry to the Leilani Estates, Friday, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation forced many residents to flee their homes due to a nearby lava eruption.
02 / 11
Results from the eruption of Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island can be seen Friday. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday's eruption.
03 / 11
Mary Ann Sullivan, 59, looks at her belongings and her cat she pulled from her home after a mandatory evacuation of the Leilani Estates due to a lava eruption, Friday, in Pahoa, HI. The eruption took place about a block from Sullivan's home. Sullivan and her husband spent the night at a nearby shelter and does not know when they will be able to return.
04 / 11
National guardsmen and police stand at the entrance to Leilani Estates, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation for the area as declared by the state. Due to unsafe conditions in the area from the recent lava eruption, residents who evacuated could not return to their homes Friday.
05 / 11
After a mandatory evacuation due to a lava eruption yesterday, Leilani Estates residents line up on the road leading to the area in Pahoa, Hawaii.
06 / 11
After being forced out of his home at the Leilani Estates due to a mandatory evacuation, Tim Sullivan, 61, sits in his pickup truck near a local shelter, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, HI. The eruption took place about a block from Sullivan's home. He and his wife spent the night at a nearby shelter and does not know when they will be able to return.
07 / 11
This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows lava flowing over Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates area near Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii. Nearly 1,500 people have fled from their homes after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano sent molten lava chewing through forests and bubbling up on paved streets in an eruption that one resident described as "a curtain of fire." (Hawaii Electric Light via AP) ORG XMIT: LA508
08 / 11
Residents from the nearby Leilani Estates sleep in their cars after being forced out of there homes by a lava eruption.
09 / 11
Mary Hicks, 56, left, and Tim Hicks, 51, both residents of the Leilani Estates, spent the night in their car after being evacuated from their home.
10 / 11
A woman with two dogs in her car tries to enter the Leilani Estates.
11 / 11
A road is cracked after the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing nearly 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems.

The lava is also flowing into the ocean, where it has created about 200 acres of new land, while also releasing dangerous gas plumes and causing explosions as the molten rock hits the cold water.

Many people whose homes have been destroyed don’t have insurance, and FEMA officials are working with local authorities to get disaster assistance to those who qualify. Many won’t: FEMA payments generally won’t cover second homes or vacation property or buildings erected without proper permits, and many of the properties in the path of the lava fall into those categories.

The ongoing lava flows have forced thousands of people from their homes, although many have been allowed to return on a temporary basis, particularly in the Leilani Estates area.

“There is no magic wand for this event,” said Robert Fenton, a FEMA administrator. “It’s going to take a whole community effort.”

Lava from the Kilauea volcano flows near the Puna Geothermal Venture power plant on June 10, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii.
L.E. Baskow, AP
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com