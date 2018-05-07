Summer camps for adults

Mission specialists perform a critical Extravehicular Activity, or spacewalk, to repair an ammonium tank on the International Space Station.

Meg McKinney, Space Camp®

Why should kids have all the fun when it comes to summer camps? Sure, school’s out for the summer, and a lot of kids will be heading off to camp to enjoy their time away from the classrooms. But adults want to have fun, too! Here we take a look at summer camps for adults so that you, too, can enjoy time away from work - and maybe even the kids - this summer:

Adult Space Academy: You’re never too old to go to space, at least at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. In August and September, Adult Space Academy will take over Space Camp for three two-night weekend adults-only experiences to participate in hands-on, interactive space missions, and learn what it takes to be an astronaut. Not only will campers build and launch their own rockets, but train like an astronaut on the Mutli-Axis Trainer, design a protective heat shield and perform a simulated mission.

Adult Band Camp: More than 70 adults from around the U.S., and indeed around the world, will come together August 7-12 at the Interlochen Center for the Arts in Interlochen, Michigan for an Adult Band Camp. Together, participants will attend master classes taught by instrumental faculty; be coached daily at chamber music sessions; and play in the full ensemble. The camp culminates with a public performance in the on-campus Corson Auditorium.

Culinary Boot Camp: Ready to step up your kitchen game? Join The Culinary Institute of America for a Culinary Boot Camp this summer in California, New York, or Texas. Choose from dozens of boot camps ranging from two to five days in myriad interests, from South American Cuisine to baking to plant-powered and healthy cooking. Through a CIA boot camp, you will learn hands-on “hows” and “whys” while cooking and baking with expert chefs and instructors.

Post-Apocalyptic Camp: Are you prepared to survive the apocalypse? Test your survival skills this summer at Dystopia Rising Washington, which hosts fully-immersive live-action role playing weekend events set in a post-apocalyptic world complete with enemies - both alive and undead. Over the course of the weekend, you will live as survivors, eating, sleeping and fighting in character.

Adult Summer Camp: The YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park, Colorado invites adults who never went to summer camp as a child, or even those who did and want to relive their camp days, to their Adult Summer Camp wherein you can essentially build your own camp. There’s plenty do do on the more than 800 acres of property that borders Rocky Mountain National Park, including hiking, fat tire biking, roller skating and archery, disc golf, fly fishing, art, swimming and so much more. For your overnight stays, choose a rustic private cabin or grab a bunk in the lodge rooms with common areas. Two organized camps to consider are the Women’s Adventure Camp from August 23-26 and the Active Older Adults Camp for “kids ages 50 and up,” from August 26-30.

Mountaineering for Women: Ladies, push yourself and your boundaries through the North Cascades Mountaineering for Women offered August 5-11 by Outward Bound. The North Cascades, nicknamed the “American Alps,” is the setting for this adventure, in which participants will learn to belay, rock climb, rappel and ascend a fixed line, as well as develop teamwork, tenacity and leadership. According to Outward Bound, “Through mountaineering, you can find the confidence to overcome challenges in a supportive and compassionate group on course and transfer it to life at home.”

Camp No Counselors: Another adult summer camp to check out is Camp No Counselors, an all-inclusive, weekend-long sleep away camp just for grown-ups. This summer and into fall, camps will be held in Austin, Boston, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Florida (Ocala), L.A., Nashville, New York, Seattle and Toronto. From water sports to theme parties and classic camp activities, the motto of Camp No Counselors is “Play like a kid, party like a grown-up.”

Fly Fishing Camp: This summer, women are invited to cast their lines at These Boots are Made for Wading, a fly fishing retreat scheduled July 13-15 at The Broadmoor Fly Fishing Camp, 75 minutes from Colorado Springs. Whether a novice or experienced fisherwoman, everyone is welcome. Over the course of the two days, the program will introduce you to new skills, from how to cast to tie a fly, and includes horseback riding, hiking and a photography clinic. It’s a whole bunch of camp rolled into one.

Rock ’N Roll Fantasy Camp: Bring your rockstar dreams to life during the Rock ’n Roll Fantasy Camp. This year’s summer camp in Chicago featured Buddy Guy and Nancy Wilson of Heart, but there's another session in October in Las Vegas that will feature Paul Stanley of KISS. Join some rock ’n roll legends for a “fully interactive, participatory camp with a non-competitive atmosphere.” Ahead of time, work with a professional touring musician to get ready for camp, where you’ll attend master classes on your instrument, stage presence, and The Roundtable, where you can workshop your own original song. Are you ready to rock?!

Wizarding Weekend: Though it’s sold out for 2018 (and a bit after summer ends), you can join the waiting list for Worthwich Wizarding Weekend, which will be held November 2-4 in central Texas, about an hour from Austin. Presented by Worthwich School of Witchcraft & Wizardry, the annual three-day wizardry retreat is held the first weekend of November for adults 21-plus. Over the course of the three days, students will be taught magical classes that include charms, potions, divinations, magical creatures and even flying lessons.

