The fleet and hubs of American Airlines
The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
Two American Airlines Boeing 757 tails pass one another at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
An American Airlines Airbus A330 lands at London Heathrow in March 2016.
Crews push an American Airlines Boeing 757 out of a gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on June 27, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in January 2015.
Business class aboard American Airlines' Boeing 777-300. The 777-300 joined the fleet in 2012.
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 taxis to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in May 2014.
An American Airlines Airbus A321 jet lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 2, 2015.
The old livery of American Airlines, seen on a retired MD-80 jet in Roswell, N.M., in August 2015.
An American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145 regional jet takes off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Aug. 5, 2015.
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jet taxis toward the runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
An American Eagle Bombardier Dash-8 turboprop waits for departure from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
An American Eagle Embraer E170 jet passes in front of the iconic Hollywood sign while on final approach to Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxis to the gate after landing at Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-300 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
An American Airlines Boeing 757-200 lands at New York's JFK Airport on Jan. 16, 2016.
An American Airlines MD-80 rockets out of Reno-Tahoe in February 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 departs London Heathrow on March 6, 2016.
A series of American Eagle tails dot the G concourse at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' lands at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on April 24, 2016.
Surrounded by Delta Air Lines jets, an American Airlines Airbus A320 taxies out for departure on April 30, 2016 in Atlanta.
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxis to the gate after arriving to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 26, 2016.
An American Airlines Airbus A319 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, seen at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 737 taxis into a gate at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxies for take-off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
American Airlines jets sit ready for departure from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
An American Airlines MD-80 lands at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
A welcome sign for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. DFW was American's busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Charlotte. The Charlotte airport was American's second-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
A child walks through the airport in Miami. Miami International was American's third-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Chicago. Chicago's O'Hare airport was American's fourth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of Philadelphia. Philadelphia International Airport was American's fifth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
Phoenix, AZ skyline Credit: phlens/iStockphoto, Getty Images Thinkstock GETTY ID#: 501833343
A welcome sign for Los Angeles International Airport. LAX was American's seventh busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
The skyline of New York. American counts its operations operations at JFK and LaGuardia airports as a combined hub, though JFK is the busier operation. JFK was American's eighth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015. LaGuardia was ninth.
An American Airlines flight flies over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Washington Reagan National Airport was American's 10th busiest hub in 2015.

American Airlines said it expected normal operations to resume at its PSA Airlines regional affiliate Thursday, though there appeared to be some lingering delays and cancellations on the feeder carrier.

More than 55 flights operated by PSA had been canceled as of 7:20 a.m. ET and another 78 delayed, according to flight-tracking service FlightStats

That’s a significant improvement as compared to the 323 cancellations on PSA that FlightStats counted for Wednesday, but it suggests disruptions remain for the American Airlines subsidiary. PSA has been hammered with cancellations and delays since a computer glitch first snarled the unit’s operation a week ago.

FLIGHT TRACKERIs your flight on time?

Wednesday's cancellations accounted for about six percent of PSA's entire daily schedule, with most of the problems at Charlotte. That airport has been the hardest hit over the past week from PSA's problems, though American's hubs at Philadelphia and Washington Reagan National have also seen disruptions. 

Overall, more than 2,800 PSA-operated flights have been canceled since Thursday (June 14), disrupting tens of thousands of American customers.

Many have flooded social media channels with complaints about the disruption, with a number of passengers saying they’ve been stuck for days after their original flights were canceled.

That’s left American in damage-control mode for the issue at one of its feeder partners.

“We understand that these cancellations have been frustrating for our customers, and teams from PSA and American have been working around the clock to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” the carrier said in a Tuesday statement.

As for PSA, its technical issue involved problems with its crew scheduling and tracking system, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

The issue is specific to American’s PSA regional carrier, which flies 50- to 76-seat regional jets that feed passengers to American’s hubs. The glitch is not affecting any of American’s “mainline” flights or flights on other partners, but passengers scheduled to connect to or from those flights via PSA might be affected if their connecting flights are canceled.

PSA flies about 800 flights a day under American’s regional American Eagle brand, accounting for about 12 percent of American’s entire daily schedule.

