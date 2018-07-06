Mars

NASA

NASA will host a discussion on new science results from its Mars Curiosity Rover on Thursday, June 7th.

The rover has been collecting data on the Red Planet since August 2012.

The results are being held in a live discussion format so curious space and Mars enthusiasts can send their questions.

The Curiosity Rover has been investigating various rock layers on Mars to better understand why the planet turned from wet and warm to dry and rocky. According to NASA, the Curiosity is the "largest and most capable" rover ever to make contact with Mars.

NASA deems the Curiosity the "largest and most capable" rover ever to make contact with Mars. It's about the size of a car, has a seven-foot-long arm, carries 10 science instruments, 17 cameras and a laser to "vaporize" rocks.

