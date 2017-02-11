White House from the north side, with top of Washington Monument visible behind it.

WASHINGTON -- White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will take questions from the White House press corps on Wednesday at 2:45pm.

President Trump weighed in earlier in the day on the cancellation of the ABC sitcom "Roseanne" after the titular star, Roseanne Barr, tweeted racist and anti-semitic remarks. Trump's tweet naturally referred to himself, asking for Disney head Bob Iger to apologize to him for "the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC," after Iger reportedly called Valerie Jarrett to apologize for Barr's racist remark about Jarrett.

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Earlier in the week, Trump responded to criticism of his administration's new 'zero-tolerance' policy for illegal border crossing, by blaming Democrats for their policies and pointing a finger at old photos circulating on social media.

Among the other topics that have made headlines so far this week that may be topics of questioning at the press briefing, the summit meeting between President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un has returned to the spotlight, the return of possible tariffs on products from China, and President Trump has once again berated his Attorney General.

In a signing ceremony earlier in the day on Wednesday, Trump signed a "right to try" measure which gives terminally ill patients access to experimental treatments and medicines that have not be approved by the FDA.

