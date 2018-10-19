A loaded handgun was found in a woman’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport Thursday, according to CBS Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh's ABC-affiliated station WTAE

A Transportation Security Administration spokesperson told the news outlets that the woman, of Austintown, Ohio, was stopped at a checkpoint with a .380-caliber handgun that was loaded with six bullets.

TSA then contacted Allegheny County police, who confiscated the weapon and questioned the woman.

The woman faces a civil penalty from TSA for bringing the weapon to the checkpoint, which is typically $3,900 for a first offense.

This is the 29th handgun stopped at one of the airport’s checkpoints so far this year, the news sites report.

