Back in March, I wrote about deals to London in early summer and how cheap it was to fly there in the early days of June. If you didn’t get to London, no problem. Many end-of-summer prices — for travel in September — are even cheaper. From most cities, anyway. Let’s compare June and September fares — the latter were found late last week with a simple deal-finding tool.

From Chicago:

Early June: $556
September: $360

From Dallas:

Early June: $792
September: $490

From Fort Lauderdale:

Early June: $668
September: $565

From Los Angeles:

Early June: $492
September: $481

From New York:

Early June: $478
September: $440

From San Francisco:

Early June: $480
September: $471

From Seattle:

Early June: $470
September: $592

Only the flight from Seattle is more expensive in September than June (by more than $100) but compare that to the Dallas-London tickets which drop in September by more than $300. Can you come up with a London deal? Yes, especially if the following applies:

• Competitive airport: Deals to London are usually found on flights from airports with lots of trans-Atlantic competition, including discount carriers like Icelandair, Norwegian, WOW, Finnair and many others. This does not mean older airlines don’t have deals, because they do. For example, the cheap September deal from Fort Lauderdale to London was offered by Finnair but American Airlines’ price was literally only a couple of dollars more. Discount carriers tend to lower all prices of all competitors.

• Lower expectations: Some of the deals above are non-stop flights — Seattle-London, for one — but some deals are on connecting flights and there may be a fairly long airport layover. Only you can say if this inconvenience is worth the savings on a trip to London.

U.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe
Looking for a flight on one of Europe's new set of long-haul low-cost carriers? Scroll through for a complete list of routes flown by those airlines. Remember, some routes are seasonal.
AUSTIN: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON (BWI): WOW (Reykjavik)
BOSTON: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle); LEVEL (Barcelona); Primera (London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle)
CHICAGO O’HARE: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick); WOW (Reykjavik)
CINCINNATI: WOW (Reykjavik)
CLEVELAND: WOW (Reykjavik)
DALLAS/FORTH WORTH: WOW (Reykjavik)
DENVER: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle)
DETROIT: WOW (Reykjavik)
FORT LAUDERDALE: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo Paris Charles de Gaulle, Stockholm)
LAS VEGAS: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
LOS ANGELES: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Stockholm); WOW (Reykjavik); LEVEL (Barcelona); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
MIAMI: XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
NEW YORK JFK: Norwegian Air (Amsterdam, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Oslo, Stockholm); WOW (Reykjavik); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
NEWARK LIBERTY: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Paris Orly, Rome); WOW (Reykjavik); LEVEL (Paris Orly); Primera (Birmingham, England; London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle)
NEWBURGH/STEWART, N.Y.: Norwegian Air (Belfast, Northern Ireland; Bergen, Norway; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland)
OAKLAND: Norwegian Air (Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Oslo, Stockholm); LEVEL (Barcelona)
ORLANDO: Norwegian Air (Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle)
PITTSBURGH: WOW (Reykjavik)
PROVIDENCE: Norwegian Air (Belfast, Northern Ireland; Cork, Ireland; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland)
ST. LOUIS: WOW (Reykjavik)
SAN FRANCISCO: WOW (Reykjavik); French Bee (Paris Orly); XL Airways (Paris Charles de Gaulle)
SEATTLE: Norwegian Air (London Gatwick)
WASHINGTON DULLES: Primera (London Stansted)
NORWEGIAN AIR: By far the biggest of the new European low-cost carriers, Norwegian flies a staggering 53 routes to Europe from 14 U.S. airports that range in size from Newburgh, N.Y., to Los Angeles. With a mix of Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Boeing 737s, Norwegian has the most diverse set of options for U.S. fliers. It offers some point-to-point routes (like Newburgh-Bergen) as well as connections through bigger airports like London Stansted, Oslo and Paris.
WOW AIR: WOW Air as grown at a staggering rate since it first began flying from the USA in 2015. It now flies from 13 U.S. airports, including just-launched service from airports in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Detroit and St. Louis. All of WOW’s U.S. flights are to its hub near Reykjavik, where connections are available to more than 20 European destinations. Flights from Iceland to India will provide a new option starting in December 2018.
Primera Air: One of the latest no-frills budget outfits to set its sights on the U.S., the Latvian-headquartered company began its first U.S. flights in 2018. Using Airbus A321 narrowbody jets, Primera already flies from Boston and Newark and will add several new routes this year, including new London service from London.
FRENCH BEE: One of the newest European low-cost carriers to try the U.S., this airline – formerly known as French Blue – so far flies from only U.S. city: San Francisco. From there, it flies both to Paris Orly as well as to Tahiti in the South Pacific. Fares on the San Francisco-Paris leg are advertised for as low as $189 each way.
LEVEL: This the low-cost airline set up by the parent company of British Airways and Iberia. Following the strategy of “if you can’t beat them, then join them,” LEVEL is meant to help BA and Iberia blunt the expansion of their budget rivals.

FareCompare CEO Rick Seaney is an airline industry insider and top media air travel resource. Follow Rick (@rickseaney) and never overpay for airfare again.

