PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Looters pillaged burned and vandalized shops in Haiti’s capital Sunday following two days of violent protests over the government’s attempt to raise fuel prices.

Journalists saw young men stripping shelves bare in some supermarkets that were charred from the protests. Several bodies lay among the debris scattered in the streets.

With the situation still chaotic, the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince on Sunday warned U.S. citizens to shelter in place. It noted that many flights were canceled and said, “The airport has limited food and water available.”

“Telecommunications services, including Internet and phone lines, have been affected throughout Haiti,” the Embassy added. “It may be difficult to reach people through normal communication methods.”

The cancellation of flights stranded church groups and volunteers from a number of U.S. states, including South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Chapin United Methodist Church in South Carolina posted online that its mission team is safe but stranded. Marcy Kenny, assimilation minister for the church, told The State newspaper that the group is hoping the unrest will abate enough for them to safely make it to the airport.

A North Carolina doctor and his son were part of another medical mission group that was unable to leave. Shelley Collins told WRAL-TV that her husband, James, and their son made it to an airport but can’t fly out.

Police Director-General Michel-Ange Gedeon ordered officers to crack down on what he calls “bandits who disturb the peace and security of the country.”

At least three people were killed in protests on Friday, and police say the bodies of four people were found Sunday in the streets of the Delmas district, though they didn’t say if that is related to the protests.

The government on Saturday scrapped plans to raise fuel prices to 38 to 51 percent.

Deadly protests, looting in Haiti
01 / 11
A police officer walks through the parking lot of the Delimart supermarket complex, where vehicles sit charred and looted merchandise lies scattered after two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, July 8, 2018. Government officials had agreed to reduce subsidies for fuel as part of an assistance package with the International Monetary Fund, but the government suspended the fuel hike after widespread violence broke out on Friday.
02 / 11
A police officer points his gun at people to prevent looting in shops in Delmas, a commune near Port au Prince during protests against the rising price of fuel, on July 8, 2018.
03 / 11
People carry merchandise from the Delimart supermarket complex which was burned during two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, July 8, 2018.
04 / 11
People flee from police after looting in shops in Delmas, a commune near Port au Prince, during protests against the rising price of fuel, on July 8, 2018.
05 / 11
People loot shops in Delmas, a commune near Port-au-Prince, during protests against the rising price of fuel, on July 8, 2018. Fresh looting broke out on the streets of Haiti's capital despite calls for calm after two days of deadly protests over ultimately suspended fuel price hikes.
06 / 11
A police officer watches as a crowd enters the Delimart supermarket complex, which had been burned during two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, July 8, 2018.
07 / 11
Burned cars sit outside the burned and looted Delimart supermarket complex after two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, July 8, 2018.
08 / 11
A man looks inside a car before setting it on fire at the Royal Oasis hotel during protests over a fuel price increase in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
09 / 11
People move past the Best Western hotel during a protest over the cost of fuel in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, July 7, 2018.
10 / 11
People run after cars were set on fire near the Best Western hotel during protests over a fuel price increase in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Saturday, July 7, 2018.
11 / 11
Demonstrators protest over the cost of fuel in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 6, 2018. Major protests erupted Friday in Haiti as the government announced a sharp increase in gasoline prices, with demonstrators using burning tires and barricades to block major streets across the capital and in the northern city of Cap-Haitien.
