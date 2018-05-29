Lufthansa unveils new paint scheme for its planes
This image provided by Lufthansa shows its new paint scheme on one of its Boeing 747 aircraft.
Lufthansa showed off this new attendant uniform as part of the update of its aircraft livery.
This photo provided by Lufthansa shows ts new color scheme on corporate banners.
This image provided by Lufthansa shows its new livery as sketched out on one of its Boeing 747s.
This image provided by Lufthansa shows its new livery as sketched out on one of its Boeing 747s.
This image provided by Lufthansa suggests how the color yellow might continue to be used.
This photo provided by Lufthansa shows CEO Carsten Spohr (center) at a ceremony to unveil a new paint scheme for the airline's aircraft.
A Boeing 747-8 displaying the new logo of the German airline Lufthansa parks at Helmut Schmidt Airport in Hamburg on Feb. 8, 2018.
An airbus A321 (left) displays the new logo of Lufthansa in front of planes displaying the current logo in Munich on Feb. 8, 2018.
An Boeing 747-8 (let) displays the new logo of Lufthansa. Seen behind is the tail of a plane displaying the old logo in Munich on Feb. 8, 2018.
Lufthansa flags with the new company signage fly at Frankfurt airport on Feb. 8, 2018.
This composite image shows Lufthansa flags with the company signage at Frankfurt airport. The old design is seen in the image to the right while new image is to the left.
This photo from Feb. 8, 2018, shows a Lufthansa Boeing 747 in the carrier's new paint scheme.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's antitrust agency has decided against opening proceedings against Lufthansa over steep price increases following the bankruptcy of former rival Air Berlin last year.

Air Berlin, which was once Germany's second-biggest airline, ended operations in October. That left Lufthansa with a de facto monopoly on several domestic routes for a time.

Federal Cartel Office president Andreas Mundt said Lufthansa tickets were an average 25%-30% more expensive than a year earlier following Air Berlin's bankruptcy, prompting many complaints. But he said the increase, "though significant, does not justify launching abuse proceedings."

Lufthansa and budget carrier easyJet bought parts of Air Berlin, and easyJet is now operating on German domestic routes.

Mundt noted that Air Berlin's bankruptcy reduced the available capacity and easyJet's arrival then brought down prices.

Lufthansa's Airbus A350-900 business-class cabin, seen during a tour at Canada's Vancouver International Airport on May 1, 2018.
Lufthansa's Airbus A350-900 premium economy cabin, seen during a tour at Canada's Vancouver International Airport on May 1, 2018.
The economy cabin on Lufthansa's Airbus A350-900 is seen during a tour at Canada's Vancouver International Airport on May 1, 2018.
Lufthansa's Airbus A350-900 business-class cabin features a self-service bar.
An Air Berlin plane is seen at Berlin's Tegel Airport on Aug. 15, 2017.
Aircraft for German carrier Air Berlin bracket a Turkish Airlines jet at Berlin's Tegel Airport on Oct. 21, 2014.
This file photo from March 3, 2015, shows chocolate hearts reading the name of German airline Air Berlin during a press conference at the ITB tourism fair in Berlin.
This file photo from the early 2000s shows an Air Berlin 737 in a previous livery.
This Oct. 5, 2016, file photo shows an Air Berlin plane flying above the town of Wustermark, Germany.
An Alitalia plane takes off within view of Air Berlin aircraft at Munich International Airport on March 28, 2014.
An Air Berlin plane is pictured on the at Berlin’s Tegel Airport on Aug. 15, 2017.
An Air Berlin ticket sales stands shuttered at Berlin’s Tegel Airport on Sept. 26, 2016.
Fliers board an Air Berlin passenger plan at Berlin’s Tegel Airport on April 2, 2014.
An Air Berlin flight arrives to Berlin’s Tegel Airport on April 21, 2016.
This May 19, 2017, file photo, shows Air Berlin planes parked at Berlin’s Schonefeld Airport. .
Air Berlin stand planes are seen at Berlin’s Tegel Airport on Sept. 26, 2016.
An Air Berlin plane is pictured on the tarmac at the Tegel airport in Berlin on Aug. 15, 2017.
An Air Berlin turboprop itakes off from Berlin's Tegel Airport on Aug. 5, 2017.
The logos of German airlines Air Berlin (right) and Lufthansa are seen at Berlin’s Tegel on Aug. 15, 2017.
This photo from March 3, 2015, shows a flight attendant standing next to an Air Berlin model airplane during a press conference at the ITB tourism fair in Berlin.
Workers install an Air Berlin logo at the company's hangar at the new Berlin Brandenburg Airport on May 4, 2012. The new airport had yet to open as of August 2017 thanks to a shocking series of unresolved problems.
This June 13, 2017, file photo shows Air Berlin planes at Germany’s Dusseldorf airport.
This Sept. 29, 2016, file photo shows Air Berlin planes at Germany’s Dusseldorf airport.
An Air Berlin plane turboprop operates at the airport in Duesseldorf on Aug. 15, 2017.
An Berlin plane sits on the airfield at the Berlin Schönefeld Airport on June 24, 2017.
A traveler waits in line at the Air Berlin check-in counter at Tegel Airport in Berlin on Aug. 15, 2017.
An Air Berlin check-in counter is seen at Tegel Airport in Berlin on Aug. 15, 2017.
Travelers line up at the Air Berlin check-in counter at Berlin’s Tegel Airport on Aug. 15, 2017.
An Air Berlin jet is seen at Berlin’s Tegel Airport on Aug. 15, 2017.
A traveler waits in line at the Air Berlin check-in counter at Tegel Airport in Berlin on Aug. 15, 2017.
Air Berlin planes at Berlin's Tegel Airport on April 10, 2014.
