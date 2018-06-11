A man fell through the ceiling of an Alabama Waffle House on Sunday. Police are still looking for him.

Police are searching for a man who fell through the ceiling of a Waffle House and then shoved customers as he ran out of the restaurant.

According to local news site Times Daily, authorities in Tuscumbia, Alabama, say Wesley Glenn Bost, 27, was trying to break into a Waffle House on Sunday when he crawled into the restaurant's ceiling.

Surveillance video shows Bost going into the restaurant's bathroom and tying his jeans to the door, ABC's WAAY reports. He reportedly broke the sink and the toilet trying to get into the ceiling.

Then, customers watched as the ceiling appeared to cave in and the man fell out, causing a heap of debris to fall on top of a booth table, as seen in a video shared on Facebook. He fought through patrons and staff to the exit, where he fled the scene.

