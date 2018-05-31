Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe pauses during a press conference as he talks about Sgt. Daniel Baker who was shot and killed Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Authorities are searching for a suspect, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
DICKSON, Tenn. — A manhunt continued into the evening for a man wanted in the killing of a sheriff's deputy Wednesday morning in rural Tennessee.

Meanwhile, woman was charged Wednesday night for her alleged involvement in the crime.

Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe identified the deceased deputy as 32-year-old Sgt. Daniel Baker, a 10-year veteran of the department with a record of heroism who had also served in the Marines.

Details about what transpired during the shooting were sparse, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as 31-year-old Steven Wiggins, a felon with a violent criminal history who was wanted on multiple warrants at the time of the shooting. He remained at large late Wednesday night.

Sgt. Daniel Baker
At 9:30 p.m., TBI announced that agents had arrested Erika Castro-Miles, a 39-year-old Dickson woman who had been detained earlier in the day. She was charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Dickson County jail.

In a statement, TBI reported that Castro-Miles was an acquaintance of Wiggins and investigators had received information that she "participated in the incident."

Baker leaves behind a wife and daughter, Bledsoe said.

"He's one of the guys who put his life on the line every day to keep the community safe ... he was doing that today," Bledsoe said Wednesday as he fought back tears.

"Not only has our agency lost a brother, but our community has lost a hero."

Steven Wiggins mugshot from a 2017 arrest in Williamson County
The incident began at about 7 a.m., when a man reported seeing a suspicious vehicle, TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland said.

Baker responded to the call, but after a period of time, failed to check in with dispatchers, said Josh Locke, acting TBI director.

An officer with another agency was able to find the vehicle in a wooded area about two miles away from the initial call, according to TBI.

Baker was found dead inside.

Niland said authorities quickly identified Wiggins using video surveillance.

Residents on Wednesday were being asked to stay inside as law enforcement officers searched for Wiggins in a 3-mile radius from where Baker's vehicle was found.

Helicopters from the highway patrol and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office were also being used in the search.

Wednesday evening, Baker's body was escorted by a procession of law enforcement vehicles as it was transported to the Medical Examiner's office in Nashville.

TBI, the lead agency in the investigation, added Wiggins to its Top 10 Most Wanted list late Wednesday morning.

Bledsoe urged Wiggins to surrender to law enforcement.

"He needs to be held accountable for what we know he has done," Bledsoe said. "He has the option to do the right thing. People make mistakes, and people do things that are terrible, and this is an evil deed that he's done, but now he can show people that there's still something left in him by turning himself in."

At the time of the shooting, records show Wiggins had active warrants issued out of two counties, including one in Dickson County for failure to appear in court stemming from February charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Williamson County warrant stems from a July 2016 incident in which he held a girlfriend at knifepoint. In that case he pleaded guilty to charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, assault and false imprisonment, and was sentenced to five years of probation in December, but failed to report to his probation officer.

Baker’s family, at his home in Dickson on Wednesday afternoon, requested privacy.

Baker came from a family of law enforcement officers.

He started his career at the sheriff's office in 2008 and made headlines when he chased and caught a drunken man who fired a gun in the parking lot of a Mary Poppins play at the Dickson Renaissance Center in March.

In 2013, Baker also helped rescue a woman who was trapped in a truck that overturned in a creek. Baker and another Deputy, Katelynd Scott, waded into waist-deep water to help free the woman, who was trapped under the water, according to a police report.

Contributing: Emily West, Brett Kelman and Elaina Sauber

Follow Natalie Neysa Alund on Twitter: @nataliealund

