Thousands of Marriott International employees plan to protest in front of several hotels in eight different cities across the USA on Wednesday as contract negotiations get underway.

The largest demonstrations are planned for Honolulu, Boston and San Francisco, with more than 1,000 employees set to participate. Hundreds of workers will also take part in protests in San Jose, Seattle, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia.

In all, at least 5,000 employees are expected to take to the streets to ask for better wages, more sexual harassment protections and the implementation of new technology that does not result in a human being getting replaced. They will include employees that perform various jobs, from housekeepers to bellhops to front desk agents.

Rachel Gumpert, press secretary for UNITE HERE, says of the 20,000 Marriott employees the union represents across the country, 12,000 have contracts that have already or will expire this year, most of them by the end of the summer.  

“It’s an incredible moment of mass expirations that we are facing with Marriott,” she says.

The planned actions will vary in each city. But none of them will be a work stoppage. Only those workers who are scheduled to be off-duty on Wednesday will participate.

In Boston, UNITE HERE Local 26 hotel members will demonstrate in front of seven Marriott hotels, including the W, Westin Boston Waterfront, Aloft, Element, Renaissance, and Ritz-Carlton. The protest will culminate in a large picket and rally in front of the Sheraton Boston. Workers will be picketing from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.  

In Honolulu, Hawaii Gov. David Yutaka Ige is expected to march with workers through the streets of Waikiki.

In Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney will march with non-union Marriott workers who are also seeking better conditions.

In San Diego, workers will march in the crux of downtown during rush hour as an act of civil disobedience.

Marriott became the largest hotel company in the world with its purchase of Starwood Hotels and Resorts last year. It now has more than 1.2 million rooms in 127 countries and territories. It has a total of 30 brands.

“We believe Marriott has a unique responsibility to be a good leader because of the power it has after the purchase of Starwood,” Gumpert says. 

Marriott declined to comment on the specific issues UNITE HERE is raising.

“We have had longstanding and productive relationships with UNITE HERE and Marriott has always negotiated our collective bargaining agreements in good faith and will continue to do so,” a Marriott spokesperson said via email.  “While the negotiation process is moving forward, UNITE HERE and some of its members are engaged in demonstrations (Wednesday) to express their views on important issues. Marriott is a company that values the contributions of all our associates, and we respect the right of people to voice their opinions.”

Gumpert says that for now, this is the only protest that the union plans to have. But that could change.

“If we don’t see immediate action,” she says, ”we will continue to escalate our militancy and engagement with Marriott in a very public way.”

