The brands and hotel rooms of Marriott International, by the numbers
Aloft Hotels is one of Marriott International's lifestyle brands. This is the Aloft Philadelphia Downtown.
AC Hotel by Marriott Irvine is located in California.
AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown is in Wisconsin.
Autograph Collection is Marriott's collection of independent hotels. This is the Roomers Hotel Munich, Autograph Collection.
Autograph Collection is Marriott's collection of independent hotels. This is the Hotel Park City, Autograph Collection, in Utah.
Courtyard by Marriott Queretaro is about 140 miles away from Mexico City.
Courtyard by Marriott Stafford Quantico is near the FBI Academy.
Marriott International acquired the Canadian based Delta Hotels and Resorts. This is the Delta Toronto.
Legendary hotelier Ian Schrager designed the EDITION hotel brand for Marriott. This is The Miami Beach EDITION.
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Akron Fairlawn is located in Ohio.
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Fort Smith is located in Arkansas.
Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan Midtown West is one of several Marriott properties in New York City.
Four Points by Sheraton Kolasin, Montenegro is in one of Europe's most up-and-coming destinations.
Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center is in a Maryland suburb outside of Washington, D.C.
Gaylord Texan Resort Hotel & Convention Center is in Grapevine, Tex.
JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa is a popular Italian resort.
Le Méridien Seoul is one of Marriott's luxury properties.
Moxy is one of Marriott International's newest brands. This is the MOXY NYC Times Square.
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel De La Paix, Geneva is one of Marriott International's upscale properties.
Residence Inn London Bridge is one of Marriott's latest properties.
Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a luxury hotel located in the hills of Ubud along the Ayung River in Bali.
Marriott inherited the Sheraton brand from Starwood. Sheraton Grand Los Angeles is one of its flagship hotels.
Springhill Suites by Marriott Jackson Hole in Wyoming has full kitchens.
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Springdale Zion National Park is located in Utah.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is one of Starwood's luxury brands. Marriott now owns the brand.
The Luxury Collection is a collection of five-star hotels. The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice is one of them.
The Tribute Portfolio was a Starwood collection of four-star hotels. Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, is in Florida.
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Austin North/Tech Ridge has a full breakfast and free Wi-Fi.
W Hotels is Starwood's luxury boutique hotel brand. It is now owned by Marriott International. W Shanghai – The Bund is one of its most popular properties.
Westin is another Starwood brand that Marriott inherited. The Westin Denver International Airport is one of its properties.
Westin is another Starwood brand that Marriott inherited. The Westin Fort Lauderdale is one of its properties.
Renaissance Hotels is one of Marriott's longtime lifestyle hotels. This is the Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai.
Marriott International showcased its new Sheraton lobbies in New York.
Marriott International

NEW YORK--Marriott International has unveiled a plan to revamp the Sheraton Hotels and Resorts brand, which has been struggling for years to earn high marks among consumers.

Marriott acquired Sheraton when it purchased Starwood Hotels and Resorts in 2016.  With 444 hotels in 72 countries, Sheraton is the third largest of Marriott’s 30 brands by room count. It is the largest brand outside of the USA, also by room count. Sheraton was created 81 years ago.

The brand makes up 42 percent of the portfolio of hotels that Marriott acquired from Starwood.

“From the moment we closed the Starwood merger in late 2016, the revitalization of Sheraton has been a top priority for our company,” said Arne Sorenson, CEO of Marriott International in a written statement.  

Already, 25 percent of the owners of Sheraton hotels have committed to spending about $500 million on renovations of hotels across the USA. 

Marriott merging loyalty programs with unified benefits

Marriott showcased its plans for changes to Sheraton’s common areas at a pop-up at the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference here in New York yesterday and today.

Lobbies will now have a town square feel to them. There will be more comfortable seating and communal tables. The tables will have lockable drawers for guests to store their devices when they have to take bathroom or other breaks.

Privacy booths will be available for guests to make phone calls. Guests will also be able to rent “collaboration suites,” small partially-enclosed meeting areas. And they will be able to reserve them through Marriott’s mobile app.

A “coffee bar bar” will serve coffee by day and alcoholic beverages and more by night.

Guestrooms will also be revamped with desks that can be lowered or raised for sitting or standing.

The brands and hotel rooms of Marriott International, by the numbers

Tina Edmundson, global brand officer for Marriott, says she and her team traveled to every continent to study Sheratons and figure out what was working and what was not working.

“Guest satisfaction, especially in the U.S., was not where it should be,” she says.

Julius Robinson, senior vice president and global brand leader at Marriott, says previous attempts to revitalize the brand were “disjointed.”

For one thing, he says, Starwood was not aggressive enough in de-flagging subpar hotels.

“We know the hotels that have to leave the system,” he says. 

Those Sheraton hotel owners who do not want to make the required changes are welcome to rebrand to another Marriott brand or completely leave the company, Edmundson says.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com