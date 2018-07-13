A 4-mile-wide iceberg grounded on the sea floor near Greenland has overshadowed the coastal village of Innaarsuit, where residents fear flooding if the ice breaks apart.

Residents have moved farther up a slope from where the settlement sits.

"We fear the iceberg could calve and send a flood towards the village," Lina Davidsen, a security chief at the Greenland police, told Danish news agency Ritzau on Friday.

Heavy rain is expected in the region until Saturday, and may increase the chances of a major calving event, according to the Independent newspaper in the United Kingdom.

Last summer, four people died after waves swamped a settlement in northwestern Greenland, according to Reuters.

"There are 180 inhabitants and we are very concerned and are afraid," Karl Petersen, chair for the local council in Innaarsuit, told CBC News.

Denise Holland of New York University’s Environmental Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, who was collecting data about sea-level change from climate change, took video of the iceberg breaking off the Helheim Glacier on June 22.

Her husband, NYU professor David Holland, told The Associated Press that “this is the largest event we’ve seen in over a decade in Greenland.” The time-lapse video shows “3 percent of the annual ice loss in Greenland occur in 30 minutes,” he said.

“It sounded like rockets going off,” Holland said, describing it as “a very complex, chaotic, noisy event.”

