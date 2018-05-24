Airlines constantly tweak their schedules, trying to find profitable new routes or pulling the plug on ones that have underperformed. Airports and communities court these new services.

There are dozens of changes to airline routes each month. Here's a look at some of the most interesting:

United 'maximizing' routes at Newark, Washington hubs

United Airlines announced changes to about two dozen routes as it adjusts schedules at its main East Coast hubs in New York and Washington. United described the move as one that would allow it to "maximize" operations at those locations.

At its hub at New Jersey's Newark Liberty, United will add additional flights on 15 routes it already flies from there. Newark is one of the three major airports serving metro New York City. United also will add a new seasonal route from Newark to Palm Springs, Calif., and will transition its Newark-Key West, Fla., service from seasonal to year-round.

As it does that, United will make room in its schedule at Newark — which is capacity controlled — by shifting three routes to its hub at Washington Dulles and by dropping four others to cities United already serves from other cities.

The three cities that will see their United service switch to Washington from Newark are Chattanooga, Tenn.; Ithaca, N.Y.; and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pa. The four cities losing non-stop Newark service will be Baltimore; Des Moines, Iowa; Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Hartford, Conn. United will still serve all four of those destinations from other hubs.

“The schedule adjustments are designed to offer more non-stop flights to destinations popular with New York area customers while reallocating largely connecting passenger flights on short-haul routes to United’s hub at Washington-Dulles,” United said in a statement explaining the changes.

BY THE NUMBERS: The fleet and hubs of United Airlines (story continues below)

The fleet and hubs of United Airlines

American: Less China, more Caribbean

American Airlines rolled out a wide-ranging set of route adjustments that will see the carrier bolster service to Hawaii and the Caribbean and suspend a major route to China.

The changes bring new Caribbean routes to four of American’s hubs, including four from Chicago O’Hare (Aruba; Cayman Islands; Nassau, Bahamas; and Turks and Caicos) and two from Charlotte (Eleuthera and Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas). Miami and Dallas/Fort Worth (Aruba) each get one new Caribbean route, though Miami’s is the only one that introduces a new destination to American’s route map: St. Vincent and the Grenadines. American says that Saturday-only route will make it the only U.S. carrier to fly to the Caribbean island nation, which opened a new airport in 2017.

Additionally, Chicago O’Hare will gain a seasonal wintertime route to Honolulu, which American plans to fly with Boeing 787-8 “Dreamliner” widebody jets. That daily service will launch Dec. 19, restoring a route American last flew in 2014.

American also revealed plans to suspend its high-profile service between Chicago O’Hare and Beijing in October. The last Beijing-bound flight will depart Chicago on Oct. 20 with the return leaving China for Chicago on Oct. 22.

BY THE NUMBERS: The fleet and hubs of American Airlines (story continues below)

The fleet and hubs of American Airlines

San Antonio becomes a Frontier town

Frontier Airlines announced a major expansion in San Antonio, where the ultra-low-cost carrier will add nine new routes to its existing schedule.

Once the flights begin, Frontier will offer either seasonal or year-round service from San Antonio to 23 destinations. That, Frontier says, will make it the top carrier there as measured by number of non-stop routes offered.

Frontier’s newest San Antonio routes are: Albuquerque, N.M.; Charlotte, N.C.; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Jacksonville, Fla.; Memphis, Tenn.; Oklahoma City; Omaha, Neb.; and Tulsa, Okla.

Frontier will be the only airline to fly on eight of those. Its new Charlotte-San Antonio service will face direct competition from American, which counts Charlotte as one of its hub cities.

IN PICTURES: Frontier Airlines debuts at Washington Dulles (story continues below)

Frontier Airlines debuts at Washington Dulles

Allegiant says 'so long' to Trenton, Colorado Springs

There are now two fewer dots on Allegiant’s route map.

Allegiant ended service to Colorado Springs, Colo., and Trenton, N.J., in late April, ending all of its flights from both cities.

Allegiant spokeswoman Krysta Levy cited “a lack of demand” for Allegiant’s decision to leave both markets.

Allegiant had flown from Colorado Springs since 1999, though it was down to just one route — Las Vegas — when it ended service April 29. Allegiant’s Trenton service began two years ago, when it launched three Florida routes in late 2016. After dropping its last route to Punta Gorda, the Trenton-Mercer Airport is left with just one passenger airline: Frontier.

Even with the loss of Trenton and Colorado Springs, Allegiant will serve 118 U.S. cities. That includes Allegiant's previously announced new service to Nashville, Tenn., that's set to begin June 7.

French Bee lands in San Francisco

One of the newest European low-cost carriers to try the U.S., French Bee — formerly known as French Blue — launched flights on May 11 from its first U.S. city: San Francisco.

It now offers flights to both Paris Orly and the South Pacific destination of Tahiti, serving both routes with new Airbus A350-900 aircraft that include 35 “Premium” recliner seats and 376 in coach.

French Bee has advertised fares as low as $189 one-way on the San Francisco-Paris leg route and as low as $330 one-way between San Francisco and Tahiti, though the carrier’s cheapest fares come with fees for items such as checked bags and advance seat assignments.

French Bee will face competition on both routes. Air France, United and French leisure carrier XL Airways also fly non-stop to Paris. And United — which operates one of its busiest hubs at San Francisco — will launch its own San Francisco-Tahiti service in October.

TODAY IN THE SKY: U.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe (story continues below)

U.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe

Hawaii: More updates from Southwest

Southwest’s plan for its new Hawaii service is slowly falling into place.

The airline revealed this month that it intends to begin Hawaii flights with service from four California cities: Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego and San Jose.

The details are the latest of a drawn-out trickle of announcements about Southwest’s long-anticipated launch of service to the state. The carrier first announced its intent to fly to Hawaii in 2017, though it has yet to set a start date as it awaits certification to fly its Boeing 737s on the long overwater routes between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland.

In April, Southwest confirmed that it intends to eventually serve four airports in Hawaii: Honolulu (island of Oahu), Kahului (Maui), Lihue (Kauai) and Kona (Hawaii's “Big Island").

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos

April's #avgeek photo gallery

This file photo provided by French Bee shows an Airbus A350-900 in the carrier's paint scheme.

French Bee

American Airlines jets ready for departure from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com