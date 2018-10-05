May's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 30
Passengers wait to board a KLM Boeing 747 at Amsterdam Schipol Airport on April 1, 2018.
02 / 30
A gaggle of mostly Air India tails at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 2, 2018.
03 / 30
White fluffy clouds fill the skies on a Delta Air Lines MD-88 flying between Atlanta and Charleston, S.C., on March 24, 2018.
04 / 30
The decidely retro look of a Delta Air Lines MD-88 flight deck is broken up by iPads while waiting for its next flight in Charleston, S.C., on March 24, 2018.
05 / 30
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 awaits its delivery flight at Boeing's South Carolina factory in March, 2018.
06 / 30
Boeing's first 787-10 widebody jet, destined to launch customer Singapore Airlines, is painted with a light display during a delivery ceremony at the company's factory in North Charleston, S.C., on March 25, 2018.
07 / 30
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in North Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
08 / 30
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in North Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
09 / 30
A flight attendant prepares meals for passengers aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight from South Carolina to Singapore.
10 / 30
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, fresh from the factory, lands at Singapore Changi Airport on March 28, 2018.
11 / 30
A Vistara Airbus A320neo pulls into a gate at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 2, 2018.
12 / 30
A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 lands at Changi International Airport in Singapore on March 29, 2018.
13 / 30
A Finnair Airbus A350 is pushed off the gate for its return flight to Helsinki while in Hong Kong on April 18, 2018.
14 / 30
A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 taxis to a gate at Changi International Airport in Singapore on March 29, 2018.
15 / 30
KLM jets, seen at Amsterdam Schipol International Airport on April 1, 2018.
16 / 30
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A330 lands at Changi International Airport in Singapore on March 29, 2018.
17 / 30
Singapore Airlines jets are readied for their next flights as a company A380 is set to land at Changi International Airport on March 29, 2018.
18 / 30
A plane ot Scoot Airlines, a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, lands in Singapore in March 2018.
19 / 30
A Republic of Singapore Fokker 50 taxies for departure from Changi International Airport on March 29, 2018.
20 / 30
Clad with a very involved livery, a Firefly ATR taxis to a gate after landing at Singpaore Changi International on March 29, 2018.
21 / 30
Ready for a 14 hour flight, Singapore Airlines' long-haul business class aboard the Airbus A350, seen in Singapore on March 29, 2018.
22 / 30
The northern lights are visible over central Greenland as seen from a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to Amsterdam on March 31, 2018.
23 / 30
A Vistara Airbus A320neo is readied for its next flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 2, 2018.
24 / 30
A Jet Airways Boeing 737 taxis to a gate at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 2, 2018.
25 / 30
Passengers enjoy a short flight between Delhi and Guwahati, India, on a Vistara A320neo on April 2, 2018.
26 / 30
The green hills of India's Assam region fill the window as a Vistara A320neo lands in Guwahati on April 2, 2018.
27 / 30
A Jet Airways Boeing 737 is readied for its next flight in Guwahati, India, on April 2, 2018.
28 / 30
Low-cost carrier jets line up for their next flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 13, 2018.
29 / 30
An Air India Boeing 747, set for VIP flights, rests at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 13, 2018.
30 / 30
Passengers watch as a British Airways Airbus A380 is towed to a remote stand in Hong Kong to await its return to London on April 18, 2018.

Hello Today in the Sky readers! It's time for the May 2018 edition of our "#avgeek photo gallery." For the uninitiated, it's a batch of fun airplane and aviation photos from around the globe.

Unlike recent galleries, this month's collection does not have a specific theme -- though it is heavy on photos from three locations: Singapore, India and the Netherlands. That comes after a run of themed posts from the past few months. 

In April, the "#avgeek gallery" went planespotting at Canada's Vancouver International Airport. In March, the feature looked at Airbus' A320 family of jets. Before that, there was a double-feature for January/February that looked at the line-up of commercial passenger jets at both Bombardier and Embraer. You may also want to check out some of our previous themes below. 

November's gallery featured shots from Switzerland's Zurich International Airport (ZRH). Our other previous themed galleries were October (shots from Los Angeles); September (shots from both Hong Kong and Taipei) and August (cool Boeing 757 pics). 

As for our #avgeek gallery, it first launched in January 2015. Since then, it's become a permanent monthly fixture thanks to popular demand from readers.

As with previous editions, the gallery is almost mostly the handiwork of photographer and Today in the Sky contributor Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren.  

For more, scroll down to see the past year's worth of previous avgeek galleries. Perhaps you'll find some new favorite photos...

Exclusive first look: Inching closer to launch, TWA Hotel unveils room design

Exclusive first look: TWA Hotel unveils planned room design
01 / 48
The TWA Hotel's rooms will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and views of either the airfield or the TWA Flight Center building.
02 / 48
The entrance to hangar where the TWA Hotel unveiled a mock-up showing the new standard rooms for the JFK airport hotel that's expected to open in 2019.
03 / 48
Adrianne Hick modeling a vintage 'jungle green' uniform by Dalton of America that was worn by flight attendants during winter seasons between October 1968 through 1971.
04 / 48
Adrianne Hick, modeling a vintage flight attendant uniform, leads the way into Room 528 -- mock-up in a JFK airport hangar that showed what the standard rooms will look like at the anticipated new TWA Hotel.
05 / 48
MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off a mock-up plan for the standard rooms at the anticipated new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK airport.
06 / 48
This is what the bathrooms will look like in a standard room at the new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport.
07 / 48
Guests staying at the new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport will get TWA-themed toiletries.
08 / 48
Guests staying at the new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport will get TWA-themed toiletries. "We encourage people to steal stuff," said MCR CEO Tyler Morse, before adding: "Not a ton of stuff."
09 / 48
A mock-up in a hangar at JFK's Airport housed a realistic, life-size representation of what the room areas will look like at the new TWA Hotel when it opens in 2019.
10 / 48
TWA Hotel showed off this mini-bar area as part of a reveal of what its standard rooms will look like at the hotel when it opens in 2019. The retro flight attendant uniforms will not be included.
11 / 48
A full-scale mock-up for the TWA Hotel shows what guests can expect in standard rooms once the property opens in 2019. The rooms will include mid-century furniture and rotary phones.
12 / 48
Standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will feature refurbish rotary-dial phones and retro-style TWA-branded stationary.
13 / 48
MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off the blackout shades in the life-size mock-up of a typical standard room that will be featured in the new TWA Hotel.
14 / 48
Work desks in the standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will be behind the beds, affording guests a view of either the airfield or the iconic TWA Flight Center terminal building.
15 / 48
MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off a life-size mock-up of a typical standard room that will be featured in the new TWA Hotel.
16 / 48
A vintage 1960s-era TWA pilot hat was among the props brought out as the TWA Hotel unveiled the design for its standard rooms. The hotel is expected to open in 2019.
17 / 48
Beds at the TWA Hotel will be positioned so that guests can see out the window as they fall asleep or after they wake up.
18 / 48
Standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will be cozy, but they'll feature mid-century aesthetics and nods to its now-defunct namesake airline.
19 / 48
Work desks in the standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will be behind the beds, affording guests a view of either the airfield or the iconic TWA Flight Center terminal building.
20 / 48
MCR CEO Tyler Morse with various test items used in planning the rooms for the TWA Hotel. USA TODAY is getting a sneak peak at what the rooms will look like at the anticipated new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK airport. We'll have access to a mock-up in a hangar showing the new rooms as well as to the old TWA Terminal, now in the process of being converted into the hotel. -- Photo by Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY staff ORG XMIT: RD 137043 TWA Hotel sneak 04/06/2018 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
21 / 48
The TWA Hotel's rooms will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and views of either the airfield or the TWA Flight Center building.
22 / 48
TWA-branded items -- like this water glass -- will be stocked in rooms for guests staying at the new TWA Hotel once it opens at New York's JFK Airport in 2019.
23 / 48
Standing in a workshop room at a hanger at New YOrk JFK, MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off some of the numerous pencil designs that were considered for guest rooms.
24 / 48
It didn't look like much from the outside, but this mock-up created a life-size model showing a hallway and standard hotel room planned for the new TWA Hotel.
25 / 48
4/6/18 2:52:07 PM -- New York, NY -- ****EMBARGOED UNTIL 4/16/2108**** The AirTrain passes in front of the old TWA Flight Center terminal, which will be the hotels lobby. The new hotel wings under construction on either side will house the property's 512 guest rooms.
26 / 48
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
27 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
28 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
29 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. The terminal's iconic Solari split-flap flight departure boards are being restored, though they will no longer show active flight information.
30 / 48
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
31 / 48
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
32 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018, as it undergoes reconstruction. Lounge areas will be restored as part of the TWA Hotel's 200,000-square foot lobby.
33 / 48
The prominent central clock that became a signature piece of the TWA Flight Center.
34 / 48
Aging signage from the old TWA Flight Center sits in the terminal building on April 6, 2018. The building is being repurposed as a 200,000-square foot lobby for the TWA Hotel that will open in 2019.
35 / 48
4/6/18 11:30:24 AM -- New York, NY -- ****EMBARGOED UNTIL 4/16/2108**** Looking over the old terminal building, now under reconstruction. It will be the hotel lobby. Tyler Morse CEO, MCR, pointing out the Popes Room, where Pope John Paul II rested on a NYC visit in 1979. USA TODAY is getting a sneak peak at what the rooms will look like at the anticipated new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK airport. We'll have access to a mock-up in a hangar showing the new rooms as well as to the old TWA Terminal, now in the process of being converted into the hotel. -- Photo by Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY staff ORG XMIT: RD 137043 TWA Hotel sneak 04/06/2018 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
36 / 48
Seen here is one of the old TWA terminal's iconic flight tubes. They'll remain and will connect the TWA Hotel lobby to the guest-room wings, the JFK AirTran and to Terminal 5 that's used by JetBlue.
37 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018, as it undergoes reconstruction. Lounge areas will be restored as part of the TWA Hotel's 200,000-square foot lobby.
38 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
39 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018.
40 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
41 / 48
The prominent central clock that became a signature piece of the TWA Flight Center.
42 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
43 / 48
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
44 / 48
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
45 / 48
Tyler Morse CEO, MCR, pointing out the 'Popes Room,' where Pope John Paul II rested on a NYC visit in 1979.
46 / 48
A look out of the old TWA Flight Center on April 6, 2018, as it is being refurbished to become the TWA Hotel lobby. One wing of the new hotel visible through the terminals glass.
47 / 48
One of two new wings flanking the old TWA Flight Center are seen rising from inside the terminal building on April 16, 2018. The new wings will house 512 guest rooms.
48 / 48
Seen here is one of the old TWA terminal's iconic flight tubes. They'll remain and will connect the TWA Hotel lobby to the guest-room wings, the JFK AirTran and to Terminal 5 that's used by JetBlue.

April 

April's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
02 / 36
A KLM Airbus A330 moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
03 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
04 / 36
A sign denotes a quiet area of Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
05 / 36
The terminal at Canada's Vancouver International Airport is seen in March 2018.
06 / 36
An Air Canada Express turboprop moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
07 / 36
A shot of a terminal in at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
08 / 36
Instructions for various aircraft types are seen outside at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
09 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
10 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
11 / 36
A view from the outside at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
12 / 36
An employee peers out of a regional aircraft at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
13 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
14 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
15 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft is refueled at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
16 / 36
An aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
17 / 36
Air Canada Express turbo props are seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
18 / 36
Visitors look at an aquarium inside Canada's Vancouver International Airport is seen in March 2018.
19 / 36
An Air New Zealand Boeing 777 is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
20 / 36
A KLM Airbus A330 moves past billowing clouds at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
21 / 36
Tails of Rouge, Air Canada's leisure unit, sit at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
22 / 36
An indoor nature walk at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
23 / 36
A display inside Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
24 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
25 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
26 / 36
An view from the control tower at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
27 / 36
A WestJet Boeing 737 is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
28 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft takes off into a dusk sky at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
29 / 36
Visitors watch airfield operations at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
30 / 36
A China Airlines aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
31 / 36
An Air Canada Express turboprop at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
32 / 36
Canada's Vancouver International Airport lights up at night in this photo from March 2018.
33 / 36
Canada's Vancouver International Airport lights up at night in this photo from March 2018.
34 / 36
An EVA Air jet is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
35 / 36
Tails of various airlines are lined up at Canada's Vancouver International Airport during a night in March 2018.
36 / 36
Tails of various airlines are lined up at Canada's Vancouver International Airport during a night in March 2018.

March

#avgeek photo gallery: 30 cool aviation pics
01 / 49
A JetBlue Airbus tail is seen on an Airbus taxiing for takeoff while another company Airbus A320 lands at New York's JFK International Airport in January 2016.
02 / 49
An Airbus A320, A319, and A321 -- all in the colors of US Airways -- are seen at Phoenix Sky-Harbor Airport in May 2014.
03 / 49
US Airways' Airbus A319 and A320 jets are seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in May 2014.
04 / 49
A 'VIP' Airbus A319 lands at Farnborough, England, in July 2014.
05 / 49
A JetBlue Airbus A321 taxis after arriving to New York's JFK International Airport in January 2016.
06 / 49
US Airways, which has since merger with American, unveiled this Airbus A319 with a Pittsburgh Steelers paint scheme in September 2007.
07 / 49
The economy class cabin on Delta Air Line's new Airbus A321 is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016.
08 / 49
A British Airways Airbus A319 painted to commemorate London's 2012 Olympics takes off from London Heathrow in March 2016.
09 / 49
Air Asia Airbus jets line the gates at Terminal Two of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in June 2016.
10 / 49
An Air China Airbus A319 takes off from Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan in May 2016.
11 / 49
An American Airlines Airbus A319 takes off from Las Vegas in October 2016.
12 / 49
An easyJet Airbus lands at Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport in August 2016.
13 / 49
An easyJet Airbus lands at Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport in August 2016.
14 / 49
An Airbus jet takes off in November 2016.
15 / 49
An Aer Lingus Airbus A320 lands at Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport in August 2016.
16 / 49
A Pegasus Airbus jet is seen at the Stockholm-Arlanda airport in July 2017.
17 / 49
An American Airlines Airbus A319 is dwarfed by the much larger Korean Air Airbus A380 at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
18 / 49
An Air Canada Airbus A320 takes off from Vancouver International Airport in British Columbia in December 2016.
19 / 49
An American Airlines Airbus A321 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in February 2017.
20 / 49
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A320 kicks up spray as it lands at Portland (Ore.) International Airport in Oregon in February 2017.
21 / 49
An American Airlines Airbus A321 takes off from San Francisco International Airport in March 2017.
22 / 49
A Frontier Airbus A320neo pulls into a gate at Denver International Airport in May 2017.
23 / 49
The first Air Serbia Airbus A319-100 is escorted by a Serbian Air Force MIG 29 fighter as it flies over Belgrade on Oct. 23, 2013.
24 / 49
A Frontier Airbus A319 lands under high winds in Denver International Airport in May 2017.
25 / 49
An Air Canada Airbus A321 lands in Vancouver International Airport in British Columbia in June 2017.
26 / 49
A jetBlue Airbus A320 lands in view of Mount Rainier at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in July 2017.
27 / 49
An EVA Air jet with a themed paint job is readied for the first flight of the morning at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan in August 2017.
28 / 49
Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A320s line the low-cost terminal gates in Hong Kong in August 2017.
29 / 49
A Frontier Airbus A321 taxis to a gate ahead of a storm at Denver International Airport in May 2017.
30 / 49
A Philippines Airbus A321 lands at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan in August 2017.
31 / 49
A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2017.
32 / 49
An Edelweiss Airbus A320 prepares for its next flight from Zurich International Airport on Oct. 9, 2017.
33 / 49
With iconic Mt. Rainier forming a dramatic backdrop, a Virgin American Airbus A320 Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September of 2015.
34 / 49
An Aegean Airbus A320 lands at Munich Airport in Germany in October 2017.
35 / 49
A Lufthansa Airbus A320 taxis to the gate after landing at Munich Airport in Germany in October 2017.
36 / 49
A picture taken on June 21, 2017, shows an Airbus A321 neo during a flying display at the International Paris Air Show.
37 / 49
An Air Berlin Airbus A320 takes off from Munich Airport in Germany in October 2017.
38 / 49
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 is seen in front amid the evening rush lineup at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport in December 2017.
39 / 49
In this photograph taken Oct. 15, 2008, ground crew stand next to a newly-inducted Air India Airbus A319 aircraft in Hyderabad.
40 / 49
LATAM Airlines personnel work on preparations for the official presentation of the Airbus A319 that was to transport Pope Francis during his visit to Peru in 2018. It's seen here at a hangar in Callao, Peru.
41 / 49
The new Airbus A320neo rolls on the runway of Toulouse-Blagnac airport in France after completing its first flight on Sept. 25, 2014.
42 / 49
This May 6, 2016 photo shows the logo of the Airbus Group in Suresnes, outside Paris.
43 / 49
A file photo from Oct. 23, 2015, shows an Airbus A319 of Easyjet crossing a runway at Schoenfeld airport in Berlin.
44 / 49
An Airbus A320 registration of Russian carrier Aeroflot taxis at Riga International Airport in Latvia on Dec. 21, 2016.
45 / 49
A DLR A320 Airbus Advanced Technology Research Aircraft (ATRA) of the German Aerospace Center (DLR) takes off from the U.S. Air Force base in Ramstein, near Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Jan. 24, 2018.
46 / 49
An Airbus A320 jet of China's Sichuan Airlines flies past the Grand Hotel en route to the Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan on Jan. 21, 2018.
47 / 49
In a file picture taken Oct. 19, 2007, an airplane for Spanish low-cost airline Vueling takes from the Barcelona airport.
48 / 49
This August 21, 2015, file photo shows an EgyptAir Airbus A320 taking off from Vienna International Airport in Austria.
49 / 49
A TAP Portugal Airbus A319 jet takes off from London's Heathrow Airport on March 5, 2016.

January/February

Bombardier's line-up of commercial passenger planes
01 / 40
A US Airways Express Bombardier CRJ200 departs Boston Logan International Airport in September 2008.
02 / 40
One of the last Horizon Air Bombardier Dash 8s is pushed back for departure from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in October 2008.
03 / 40
The muted, earthy colors of Ethiopian Airlines fill the cabin of a Bombardier Q400 between flights at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in September 2011.
04 / 40
A United Airways -- yes United -- Bombardier Dash 8 lands at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in February 2014. United Airways is a Bangladeshi carrier.
05 / 40
Passengers board a US Airways Express Bombardier CRJ-200 jet at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in May 2014.
06 / 40
Operating for Bombardier, a company CRJ-900 lands at the 2014 Farnborough Airshow in the England on July 11, 2014.
07 / 40
A Delta Connection Bombardier CRJ-900 is dwarfed by an arriving Airbus A380 superjumbo jet in Los Angeles International Airport in December 2014.
08 / 40
Bombardier's first C Series 300 jet taxis for its first flight on a very cold day near the company's Montreal headquarters in February 2015.
09 / 40
Bombardier's first C Series 300 jet returns from its first flight on a very cold day near the company's Montreal headquarters in February 2015.
10 / 40
An Air Canada Express Dash 8 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2015.
11 / 40
An Alaska Air Bombardier CRJ-700 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2015.
12 / 40
An American Eagle Dash 8 lands at Charlotte International Airport in October 2015.
13 / 40
A Delta Connection Bobmardier CRJ-700 taxis into the gate after arrival while an Alaska Airlines Bombardier Q400 heads out for departure at a wet Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in March 2016.
14 / 40
A United Express Bombardier CRJ-700 taxis past a gaggle of international widebody jets at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
15 / 40
Bombardier pilots show Delta Air Lines employees around a new C Series jet cockpit during a visit to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016.
16 / 40
A Ravn Alaska Dash 8 lands at Anchorage Ted Stevens International Airport in May 2016.
17 / 40
A Lufthansa Regional Bombardier CRJ-900 taxis to the terminal after landing in Frankfurt, Germany in June 2016.
18 / 40
A Delta Connection Bobmardier CRJ-700 (below) lands while an Embraer E170/75 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in June 2016.
19 / 40
A flybe Bombardier Q400 lands at Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport in August 2016.
20 / 40
A United Express CRJ regional jet is looks tiny as it is dwarfed by the massive Emirates Airbus A380 taxiing behind it at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
21 / 40
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-70 taxis to the terminal after arriving at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in November 2016.
22 / 40
Multiple Bombardier CRJ regional jets line up ahead of their next flights at the Salt Lake City airport in November 2016.
23 / 40
Easy to spot in bright red, a civil defense Bombardier Dash 8 taxis out for departure at Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
24 / 40
A Delta Connection CRJ-700 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in February 2017.
25 / 40
An Alaska Airlines Bombardier Q400 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, bound for Portland, Ore., in February 2017.
26 / 40
A United Express Bombardier CRJ-200 preps for departure from San Francisco International Airport while a company Airbus A319 lands neary in March, 2017.
27 / 40
A United Express Bombardier CRJ-700 taxis after landing at Los Angeles International Airport in March 2017.
28 / 40
An Alaska Airlines Embraer E170 is followed closely by an Alaska Airlines Bombardier Q400 as each taxi to gates at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in March 2017.
29 / 40
An Air Canada Express Bombardier Q400 turns in to the terminal at Vancouver International Airport in March 2017.
30 / 40
A United Express CRJ-200 lands at Denver International Airport in May 2017.
31 / 40
An Alaska Airlines Bombardier CRJ-700 lands at SeaTac International Airport in May 2017.
32 / 40
An Alaska Air Bombardier Q400 departs SeaTac International Airport in May 2017.
33 / 40
A WestJet Bobmardier Q400 takes off under a beautiful sunset at Vancouver International Airport in June 2017.
34 / 40
An Air Canada Express Bombardier Q400 lands at SeaTac International Airport in July 2017.
35 / 40
An airBaltic C Series 300 taxis in after landing at Amsterdam Schiphol in October 2017.
36 / 40
A Swiss International CSeries 100 jet taxis for departure at Zurich International Airport in Switzerland in October 2017.
37 / 40
A Swiss International CSeries 100 jet departs Zurich International Airport in Switzerland in October 2017.
38 / 40
A Swiss International C Series 100 jet deplanes passengers at London City Airport in October 2017.
39 / 40
A Lufthansa CityLine Bombardier CRJ-700 lands in Munich in October 2017.
40 / 40
A Croatia Air Bombardier Q400 lands in Munich in October, 2017.

January/February

Embraer's line-up of commercial passenger planes
01 / 36
An American Eagle Embraer E145 taxis at T.F. Green Airport in Providence in 2008.
02 / 36
A US Airways Express Embraer E170/75, the 400th of the jet, taxis for take off at Philadelphia International Airport in October 2008.
03 / 36
A Skywest Embraer E120 turboprop makes a final approach to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in February 2009.
04 / 36
Frontier operated a handful of Embraer E190s for a short period of time, including this one seen landing at Los Angeles International Airport in April 2012.
05 / 36
A United Express Embraer E120 taxies out for departure at San Francisco International Airport in January 2014.
06 / 36
A Novoair Embraer E145 lands at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in February 2014.
07 / 36
A bmi regional Embraer E145 taxis in at Toulouse-Blagnac International Airport in France in May 2015.
08 / 36
A United Express Embraer E145 lands at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport in June 2015.
09 / 36
A United Express Embraer E170/75 is pushed back for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
10 / 36
A United Express E145 lands at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
11 / 36
A United Express E170/75 taxis in after arriving at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in August 2015.
12 / 36
An American Eagle Embraer E145 takes off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in August 2015.
13 / 36
A SkyWest-operated Alaska Airlines Embraer E170/75 lands at SeaTac International Airport in September 2015.
14 / 36
A United Express E170/75 takes off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
15 / 36
A Mandarin Airlines Embraer E190 departs Taipei Songshan International Airport in Taiwan in May 2016.
16 / 36
A LOT Polish Embraer E190 taxies to the terminal at the Frankfurt airport in June 2016.
17 / 36
A bmi regional Embraer E145 lands at the Frankfurt airport in August 2016.
18 / 36
A British Airways Embraer E170/75 lands at Amsterdam Schiphol in August 2016.
19 / 36
A United Express E170/75 takes off from Las Vegas on Oct. 2, 2016.
20 / 36
An American Eagle Embraer E145 taxis for take off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in August, 2015.
21 / 36
An American Eagle Embraer E145 taxis in after arriving at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in November 2016.
22 / 36
An Embraer E170/75 gets a tow across Chicago O'Hare International Airport in November 2016.
23 / 36
An American Airlines Embraer E190 takes off from Boston Logan International Airport in November 2016.
24 / 36
A rare Embraer E190 business jet takes off from a snowy Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
25 / 36
A Delta Connection Embraer E170/75 takes off from San Francisco International Airport in March 2017.
26 / 36
One United Express Embraer E170/75 lands at Los Angeles International Airport as another takes off in March 2017.
27 / 36
A United Express Embraer E170/75 teeters in the wind while landing at Denver International Airport in May 2017.
28 / 36
A Delta Connection Embraer E170/75 taxies into a gate at Denver International Airport in May 2017.
29 / 36
An Alaska Airlines Embraer E170/75 takes off from SeaTac International Airport in July 2017.
30 / 36
An American Eagle Embraer E170/75 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2017.
31 / 36
A Helvetic Airways Embraer E190 taxis out for departure from Zurich International Airport on Oct. 9, 2017.
32 / 36
A British Airways Embraer E170 taxis into a gate at Zurich International Airport on Oct. 9, 2017.
33 / 36
An Air Europa Express Embraer E190 lands at Munich Airport in October 2017.
34 / 36
A JetBlue Embraer E190 is readied for takeoff at Worcester Regional Airport in Massachusetts in November 2017.
35 / 36
A United Airlines Embraer E145 is pushed back for departure at Boston Logan International Airport in November 2017.
36 / 36
A JetBlue Embraer E190 departs Boston Logan International Airport in November 2017.

December (2017)

December's #avgeek photo gallery: 43 cool aviation pics