Jack in the Box's new rib eye burger is the latest example of a fast-food chain adding premium items to its menu.
Jack in the Box

On one of the biggest burger-grilling weekends of the year, fast-food chains are ready.

Not only is it Memorial Day, the traditional start of summer, but Monday is National Burger Day when many will roll out deals, discounts and other offers to mark the occasion.

Hamburgers are big business. And the offerings are getting better.

The industry is contending with pressure from the so-called "better burger" places, such as Smashburger, Five Guys and In-N-Out. 

Great American burgers and hot dogs
01 / 26
The place where the hamburger was invented, Louis’ Lunch is a freestanding shack like a State Fair pavilion -- and often has a line -- in New Haven, Conn.
02 / 26
America’s original hamburger is served very similarly to the way it was presented more than 100 years ago, always cooked medium rare.
03 / 26
Burgers are cooked to order and brought to your table at Whataburger. After nearly 70 years, there are 800 locations spanning a dozen states in an unbroken line from Arizona to Florida -- and most are open 24 hours a day.
04 / 26
The original Whataburger is much wider than the normal fast-food burger, at 5 inches, requiring two hands, but the patty is still thin. It's better in the double version.
05 / 26
California-based In-N-Out Burger has built an almost cult-like following since its first store opened in the Los Angeles area in 1948. There are now 300 locations in six states.
06 / 26
Every burger is cooked to order, one at a time. The chain has two patty facilities where it grinds its own meat using whole cuts from regular distributors. The thick-sliced tomato, onion and crispy lettuce are noticeably superior to their competitors. A burger with the works, which includes the signature "spread" – think Thousand Island dressing – becomes a substantial and fairly tasty combo.
07 / 26
One of the hottest fast food chains in the world, Five Guys has opened more than 1,000 locations since its 1986 debut in Virginia. Outposts come in all shapes and sizes, from strip mall storefronts to freestanding restaurants like this one.
08 / 26
The burgers, an 80/20 chuck blend, are cooked to order, making Five Guys more of a fast-casual approach than true fast food. The regular-size bacon cheeseburger features two patties plus a choice of toppings, including grilled onions.
09 / 26
Launched in the Falls Church, Va., in 2005, Elevation Burger has nearly three dozen locations in 10 states (and some abroad). The chain has tapped into consumer desire for natural foods and grass-fed beef.
10 / 26
The beef is 100% certified organic, grass fed, free range and ground daily in each individual restaurant. The standard Elevation Burger is a double with two patties, and there's a high level of service.
11 / 26
Hopdoddy Burger Bar has nearly 20 locations in Texas, California, Colorado and Arizona. The fast-casual concept sources fresh, quality ingredients and offers a variety of beef substitutes from turkey to tuna.
12 / 26
The Terlingua features Angus beef, chile con carne, Tillamook cheddar, corn Fritos, Sassy Sauce, red leaf lettuce, white onion and beefsteak tomato.
13 / 26
Chef/owner Nick Badovinus aims for an eclectic garage aesthetic at Off-Site Kitchen in Dallas.
14 / 26
The chef sources beef from Nebraska using only shoulder meat for his fabulous, funky burgers, from a basic bacon cheeseburger on a Village Baking Company roll (pictured), to the Locals Only, with mustard, bacon, American cheese and sliced jalapeño.
15 / 26
American Coney Island has been a fixture in downtown Detroit for a century. The humble hot dog was made famous here.
16 / 26
The most common order at American Coney Island is two Coney dogs “all the way” with chili, onion and mustard.
17 / 26
Nathan's is the most famous hot dog eatery in the world, and home to the annual International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island.
18 / 26
Here chili dogs are served with New York-style grilled red onions and sauerkraut at Nathan's Famous.
19 / 26
In Southwestern Connecticut, family-owned Blackie's has served the same hot dogs with a signature hot pepper relish since 1928.
20 / 26
The hot dogs are the main attraction and are custom made for Blackie’s to their recipe specifications by local sausage producer Martin Rosol of New Britain, Conn.
21 / 26
Japadog has a mix of carts, trailers, trucks, stands and brick-and-mortar locations in Vancouver and Southern California.
22 / 26
The main event is the Kurobuta pork, a hot dog made entirely with a prized heritage breed pork that is used by fine-dining chefs. All are served in custom buns made by a secret local bakery, and are only a base for one-of-a-kind toppings, from yakisoba noodles to dried seaweed.
23 / 26
Dannys Drive-In is a true, humble, roadside stand famous for fried hot dogs in Stratford, Conn.
24 / 26
Oil-fried hot dogs are especially popular in southern Connecticut, and Danny's have a slightly crunchy casing that is visibly blistered and split by the intense heat. The thin frank has a nice snap and is appreciably spicier and more flavorful than most dogs. Here, the Super Dog comes with melted cheddar cheese and lots of real bacon.
25 / 26
In Clifton, N.J., Rutt's Hut is a beloved roadside dining institution established in 1928. The old-school saloon and family-friendly fast-food counter is famous for deep-fried hot dogs.
26 / 26
If you simply order a hot dog, it is deep fried but served medium, like this, not "ripped." Still, you can note the slight blistering of the casing from its bath in hot oil.

Among the first of the big chains to dive into fancier burgers was McDonald’s. Some analysts credit its Signature Crafted Recipes, which includes a sriracha burger and non-burger selections such as the pico guacamole buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich, with boosting the company’s sales. They are priced at $4.99 and up.

Millennials are driving the move to better burgers, demanding better food.

More: Tight-fisted diners flock to fast food, not midprice restaurants

More: Beef is back on the grill and its sales are heating up

More: National Burger Day: Juicy burger deals Monday collide with Memorial Day

"Millennials are used to spending a little more for a better product at a fast-casual (restaurant)." said Jennifer Kennedy, director of marketing for Jack in the Box', a 2,200 chain based in San Diego. "Now, they’re looking at fast food and saying, 'You need to do this. We’re expecting it.' There’s a need to step it up to make sure we’re competitive."

So as a new upscale offering, Jack in the Box created a Ribeye Burger late last year based around ribeye steak meat with a red-wine glaze. The All American Ribeye sports red onion, provolone cheese, lettuce tomato and also comes with mayonnaise. Both are served on a potato roll bun. It also sells at a premium price: at least $5.50, depending on the market, compared to $3.99 for its traditional burgers.

 

 

Follow USA TODAY reporter Zlati Meyer on Twitter: @ZlatiMeyer

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com