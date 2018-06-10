Kate Hudson the SAG Awards on Jan. 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Kate Hudson is sharing her newborn daughter with the world.

The actress, 39, shared a photo of baby Rani Rose with her 9 million Instagram followers Saturday.

"Our little rosebud," Hudson captioned the photo with rose emojis.

The photo shows the newborn all wrapped up in a hospital blanket. Though her head is covered with a bowed hat and her eyes are closed, her face is visible in the adorable photo.

The newborn, whose full name is Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, was born Oct. 2.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Hudson explained the poignant origin of her and partner Danny Fujikawa's daughter's name.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her (paternal) grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” Hudson wrote.

