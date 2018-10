What could you do with $1 billion? All you need is six lucky numbers.

The jackpot in the Mega Millions continues to climb, to a record-setting $1 billion for the drawing Friday night at 11 p.m. EDT.

It's been 12 weeks of rollovers.

It will be the second-largest jackpot for any game played in the U.S., second only to the Jan. 13, 2016, Powerball of $1,586,400, split three ways in California, Tennessee and Melbourne Beach, Fla.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com