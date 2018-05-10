Jane Fonda in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Dec. 3, 2017, left, and Megyn Kelly on set of her show, 'Megyn Kelly Today' in New York on Sept, 21, 2017.

Richard Shotwell/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Megyn Kelly says there's one thing she regrets about her first year as host of "Megyn Kelly Today" – her interview with Jane Fonda.

In an interview with Us Weekly Wednesday, the TV personality said, “I certainly wish I hadn’t put on Jane Fonda. That didn’t go well!”

The interview, which took place in September 2017 for Fonda's film "Our Souls at Night," turned cringe-worthy when Kelly asked Fonda, 80, about plastic surgery.

"We really want to talk about that now?" Fonda replied at the time, giving Kelly an incredulous look.

Kelly insists she wouldn’t have taken back the question, however.

"She answered that question in about 40 different forums," she said “It was nothing wrong with me. And she’s answered it in 40 more forums since!”

Kelly thinks Fonda had a personal issue with the former host of Fox News' "The Kelly File."

“I think the issue was somebody who used to work at Fox News was asking it of her that particular day,” she explained. “There’s nothing I can do about that. I know some people don’t like Fox News, and some people don’t like me and that’s OK.”

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Kelly also says she wished she handled Fonda's post-interview remarks differently.

"I let her beat up on me repeatedly," Kelly said. "Some things are about standing up for yourself. And in the case of Fonda, I let her beat up on me repeatedly."

While speaking with entertainment reporters after her "Today" interview, Fonda said she was "a little bit" shocked by Kelly's plastic-surgery question, saying it was a "weird thing" to bring up at that moment.

'I know too much that others don’t know': Kelly hints there's more to Lauer saga

More: Jane Fonda says her dad, Henry, was a 'national monument' but not a good father

More: Jane Fonda on regrets, her new HBO documentary and a '9 to 5' sequel in the #MeToo era

Megyn Kelly on the air, on the red carpet

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com