Metro by T-Mobile is committing to be the first prepaid mobile carrier to offer next-generation wireless 5G service in 2019.

The newly renamed carrier officially launched on Monday, part of the former MetroPCS’ attempt to alter what for many people is a negative view of the “prepaid wireless” category. As was previously announced, the T-Mobile-owned prepaid wireless carrier not only changed its name but introduced new unlimited wireless plans that feature benefits through Amazon Prime and Google One.

Offering 5G, a further step to alter long-held perceptions, blurs the already fuzzy line between traditional postpaid wireless service and prepaid.

If Metro meets that promise, it will go a long way toward bolstering the reputation of prepaid, which many folks associate with less-than-stellar network coverage and cheaper phones. Never mind the reality: MetroPCS customers get cell service from the same network as regular T-Mobile customers.

And 5G itself is all about blazing-fast wireless speeds and low latency (a measure of network responsiveness), with early deployments by Verizon focusing more on 5G as a broadband alternative in the home. Once 5G wireless is pervasive outside the home, you’ll need a new capable handset that can fully exploit the latest networks. These should start to turn up next year.

T-Mobile, of course, is in the process of seeking government approval for its merger with Sprint, even as it races against Verizon and AT&T to kickstart and spread 5G nationwide.

