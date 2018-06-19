MEXICO CITY – The Mexican government on Tuesday condemned what it considers "cruel and inhumane" treatment of children from President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy that separates some families at the border. 

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray said at a news conference that Mexico does not promote illegal migration, but it “cannot remain indifferent in the face of something that clearly represents a violation of human rights.”

Videgaray complained that "better coordination" was required between the U.S. agencies responsible for caring for the detained children and health officials, that communications between parents and their children were difficult and that disorganization was making it "hard to have rapid reunifications."

Videgaray said the Mexican government has been providing support since the policy was announced. He added that only 21 Mexican children have been identified so far as separated from their parents. All but seven of those have returned to Mexico.

Adults caught crossing the border without using a legal port of entry face criminal charges, but the children are not. Through the end of May, almost 2,000 children were separated from adults who said they were their parents or guardians, the Department of Homeland Security said last week.

Most of the children separated from their families come from the Central American countries of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. 

Honduras on Monday called for the United States to stop separating immigrant children from their parents at the U.S. border. El Salvador warned Tuesday that the policy puts children's health at risk and could cause psychosocial scars.

El Salvador's foreign ministry said in a statement that the Trump administration's hardline policy of separating immigrant parents and children violated human rights and "strongly urged" for an end to the practice.

Separating families, immigration policy draws protests
Protestors clash with law enforcement outside the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Monday, June 18, 2018 after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the National Sheriffs' Association opening session. Protestors were against the detainment and separation of immigrant children from the parents on the U.S. Border.
Luciana Villavicencio, 4, holds up a photo of her family on a cellphone during a press conference on June 18, 2018 regarding her father, Pablo Villavicencio. Ecuadorean Pablo Villavicencio was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after delivering a pizza to Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn, and was detained despite being in the process of adjusting his immigration status. His wife and two daughters are U.S. citizens.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
Yu Mei Chen, wife of detained Chinese national Xiu Qing You, cries during a protest in support of her husband on June 18, 2018 in New York City. You, a Queens father who has been in the U.S. for nearly 20 years, was detained by ICE agents when he went for his green card interview last month and is now being threatened with deportation back to China.
A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation.
Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
A woman carries a baby as immigrants are dropped off at a bus station shortly after being released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. "Catch and release" is a protocol under which people detained by U.S. authorities as unlawful immigrants can be released while they wait for a hearing.
U.S. Border Patrol agents take a group of Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The immigrant families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation. U.S. border authorities are executing the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy towards undocumented immigrants.
A woman struck by a truck as immigration protestors blocked the street is checked out by New Orleans EMS outside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, where Attorney General Jeff Sessions was addressing the National Sheriffs' Association on June 18, 2018.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland gives a statement about family separation after visiting the McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center in McAllen, Texas on June 17, 2018.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on June 17, 2018 outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station, calling for the end of family separation.
Border Patrol chief for the Rio Grande Valley, Manuel Padilla Jr., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station regarding the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on June 17, 2018.
A protestor dressed as Lady Liberty carries a doll, depicting a baby of color, as demonstrators march at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles. Demonstrators marched through the city and culminated the march at a detention center where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees are held.
A protestor holds a sign at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles.

"These provisions are mainly affecting migrant children and adolescents ... exposing them to extremely adverse conditions, which will surely have consequences in their physical health and long-term psychosocial development," the statement said.

Mexico has come under criticism for its own treatment of Central Americans – detaining and deporting thousands of migrants, who don't have the proper papers – as they transit the country on dangerous trips trying to reach the U.S. border.

