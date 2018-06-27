A woman poses next to Andy Warhol's works 'Michael Jackson' during a press preview of the exhibition 'Michael Jackson: On the Wall' at the National Portrait Gallery in London, Britain, June 27, 2018.
NEIL HALL, EPA-EFE

LONDON — A new exhibition that opens in London on Thursday aims to tell “the untold story” of how pop superstar Michael Jackson’s inspired some of the world’s leading contemporary artists.

Among the images on display in “Michael Jackson: On the Wall” at the National Portrait Gallery are artworks by the legendary pop artist Andy Warhol — who first used Jackson’s image in 1982 — and the last portrait commissioned by the singer, called “Equestrian Portrait of King Philip II (Michael Jackson) by New York-based painter Kehinde Wiley.

Wiley began the painting — featuring Jackson astride a prancing horse — months before the singer died on June 25, 2009. He completed it after Jackson’s death.

Wiley, who is known for portraying contemporary black figures using European art history to question stereotypes, described working with Jackson as “extraordinary.”

“His knowledge of art and art history was much more in-depth than I had imagined,” he said in a description accompanying the painting on a wall at the gallery. “He was talking about the difference between early and late Rubens’ brushwork…One of the things we talked about was how clothing functions as armour. And if you look at the painting, he’s on horseback in full body armour.”

Wiley's work draws on the 17th Century painting by Peter Paul Rubens, “Equestrian Portrait of Philip II in the Battle of St Quentin 1557.”

A woman poses near U.S. painter Kehinde Wiley's 'Equestrian Portrait of King Philip II (Michael Jackson)' during a press preview of the exhibition 'Michael Jackson: On the Wall' at the National Portrait Gallery in London, Britain, June 27, 2018.
NEIL HALL, EPA-EFE

The exhibition's name is a play on the late singer's 1979 album "Off the Wall," and features the work of over 40 artists from around the world. it is timed to coincide with what would have been Jackson’s 60th birthday, on Aug. 29.

Nicholas Cullinan, director of the National Portrait Gallery and the exhibition’s curator, said the showcase “takes an entirely new and quite radical approach by exploring the cultural impact of a unique figure through contemporary art.”

“All the artists included — despite coming from different generations and parts of the world, and employing a range of media — are fascinated by what Jackson represented and what he invented,” he said in a statement.

“It is rare that there is something new to say about someone so famous, but here that is the case," Cullinan added. "Like its subject, we hope this exhibition will be inclusive in appeal, uncompromising in artistic integrity and in the process break down barriers.”

Other works on display include a ghoul-like painting of Jackson in his “Thriller” video by British artist Dawn Mellor, a painting Jackson commissioned Mark Ryden to create as the cover for his 1991 album “Dangerous,” and an outline drawing of Jackson as a child based on a picture of the 11-year-old star that was on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine in 1971, by Irish-born artist Michael Craig-Martin.

Describing the portrait, Martin said: “This is an image of Michael Jackson as a child, already famous as a brilliant singer and performer, a beautiful little boy, unambiguously black, a child star, but a child whose subsequent life would become a sad and hopeless search for the childhood he never experienced.”

"Michael Jackson: On the Wall" will be at the National Portrait Gallery from June 28 to October 21 before moving on to the Grand Palais in Paris, France; The Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn, Germany, and Espoo Museum of Modern Art in Finland.

Remembering Joe Jackson: 1928-2018
01 / 16
Joe Jackson, father of the musical Jackson family, was given the Pocono Mountains Film Festival's lifetime achievement award and accepted the humanitarian award for his late son, Michael, in 2009. Jackson passed away on Wednesday at age 89, TMZ and "Entertainment Tonight" report. He reportedly suffered from cancer.
02 / 16
Joe and Katherine Jackson pose with their superstar sons, the Jackson Five, in their home, Encino, Calif., in 1971. This image appeared on the cover of the Sept. 24, 1971 issue of Life magazine. From top left down, Michael (1958 - 2009), Marlon, Tito, Jermaine, and Jackie, father Joe, and mother Katherine Jackson.
03 / 16
Joe Jackson was born on July 26, 1928, in Fountain Hill Ark. As a young man he trained to be a boxer, in East Chicago. He also pursued a music career as a guitarist with his band the Falcons. However his growing family with Katherine, made working in a steel mill a priority. That is until he began to manage musical potential of his sons the Jackson Five. He went onto manage his daughters' careers as well.
04 / 16
Flanked by his mother Katherine and father Joe, Michael Jackson waves to the estimated 5,000 fans during the presentation at Mann's Chinese Theatre of Michael's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 20, 1984. Michael and some siblings accuse their father of being abusive with his strict discipline and long, exacting rehearsals.
05 / 16
Cast membert Janet Jackson, poses with her father Joe Jackson at the premiere of the comedy film "Nutty Professor II: The Klumps," in Universal City, Calif., in 2000.
06 / 16
Joe Jackson is flanked by his daughters pop singers LaToya, left, and Janet Jackson at the 1983 R&B Awards in Los Angeles.
07 / 16
Katherine Jackson and Joe Jackson were married Nov. 5, 1949 and had 10 children together. They started raising their brood in a two-bedroom home at 2300 Jackson Street, in Gary, Indiana. Although they lived separate lives for decades the couple remained married.
08 / 16
Joe Jackson, father of the late "King of Pop", Michael Jackson, tours the old family home on June 2, 2010, in Gary, Ind.
09 / 16
Joe Jackson, speaks during a news conference about the construction of the proposed Michael Jackson Performing Arts and Cultural Center and Museum, in Gary, Ind.
10 / 16
Jackson walks past a make shift memorial for his son Michael Jackson outside the Jackson family compound in Encino, Calif. Michael Jackson, 50, the iconic pop star, died after going into cardiac arrest on June 25, 2009 in Los Angeles.
11 / 16
Michael Jackson's parents, Katherine and Joe Jackson leave a Los Angeles courthouse after a preliminary hearing setting and motions in the trial of Michael Jackson's personal doctor Conrad Murray. Conrad was on duty at the singer's home when Jackson died of a propofol overdose.
12 / 16
Joe Jackson is followed by his sons Jackie and Michael, background, as they return from a break at Michael Jackson's child molestation trial, at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse in Santa Maria, Calif., March 14, 2005.
13 / 16
Michael Jackson and his father share a laugh after as they leave Santa Barbara County Superior Court, after a day of testimony in Michael Jackson's child molestation trial.
14 / 16
Joe Jackson, right, watches his son Michael Jackson, center, supported by his security personnel as he arrives late for his court appearance for a hearing in his child molestation trial at Santa Barbara County Superior Court,
15 / 16
American music manager Joseph Jackson (center rear, standing) and his wife Katherine pose with their family beside the pool at their home, Encino, California, 1971. Pictured are, from left, Jackie, Michael (fore), unidentified, Joseph, Katherine, Marlon, La Toya (rear in red dress), Randy, Tito, Rebbie (standing in white shirt) and her daughter Stacee, Jermaine, and Janet Jackson.
16 / 16
CIRCA 1970: R&B quintet "Jackson 5" pose for a portrait with their youngest brother Randy and father Joe. Clockwise from bottom left: Jackie Jackson, Tito Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Michael Jackson, Randy Jackson, Joe Jackson (front).
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com