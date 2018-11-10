Early voting on Oct. 8, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Only one in three young Americans in the U.S. are certain they’re going to vote in the November midterm elections, according to a new survey by the Public Religion Research Institute and The Atlantic.

The survey, out Thursday, looked at attitudes about civic engagement among Americans from different age groups. Participants were a mixture of registered voters and nonvoters.

The survey found that just 35 percent of Americans ages 18-29 are “absolutely certain” they will vote in November, despite many reporting negative feelings about the state of the country. That number is in sharp contrast to the expected turnout for other age groups; 81 percent of seniors (Americans age 65+) surveyed said they will vote in the midterms.

Although midterm elections generally report low voter turnout – about 36 percent of Americans eligible to vote did so in the 2014 midterms, according to the United States Election Project – the survey could put a damper on Democrats’ hopes that 2018 will produce a “blue wave."

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

PRRI CEO Robert P. Jones said young voters are an important demographic for Democrats.

“ ... if younger voters turn out even at modest rates, it could tilt the scales significantly in favor of Democratic candidates, who they support over Republican candidates by a margin of 61 percent to 35 percent,” Jones said.

More: As Election Day approaches, here's how to register to vote

More: Midterms: How can election groups get out the vote when just half of Americans say process is 'fair and open'?

PRRI researchers said young Americans’ low turnout could be for any number of reasons. According to Robert Griffin, associate director of research at PRRI, a big one is feeling uninformed.

"We have norms in society not just about being a voter, but being an informed voter," Griffin said. "If you have a portion of the society that judges itself uninformed, that will potentially have an effect on their likelihood of voting."

Griffin said another potential reason is that young Americans don't believe voting can cause change. Although 78 percent of seniors polled for the survey said voting regularly is the “most effective way to create change,” only 50 percent of the young Americans surveyed agreed.

"There's one sort of big question with data like this," Griffin said, "whether this is something that is perpetually just a function of being young ... or whether there is something unique about millennials where maybe even when they get older, they won't become more secure in their own knowledge or feel voting is as efficacious as other generations."

Griffin said in the short term, young voter turnout for November looks to be consistent with 2014 – "one of the lowest turnout years for young voters probably in the last three decades."

However, that doesn't necessarily spell disaster for Democrats, Griffin said, citing special elections since 2016 that have "indicated large swings to the left."

"This potentially stable turnout on the part of the young is not necessarily indicative of what's going to happen with the rest of the election cycle," he said.

The survey polled 1,811 Americans over the age of 18 from Aug. 24 to Sept. 13. Although participants were randomly selected, PRRI/The Atlantic over-sampled voters aged 18-29 to get more participants from that age group. The survey had a margin of error of 3 percent.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com