Family Golf Day at Martin County Golf Course is a great place to introduce children to the sport. The free event is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m April 7 at 200 SE St. Lucie Boulevard in Stuart. Hosted by Martin County Parks and Recreation, the event will feature free activities for all ages including golf lessons, putting and longest drive contests.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — What’s a miniature golf course without tacky windmills?

It turns out it can be video golf simulators where players can try their luck on any of more than 200 of the world's most famous golf courses.

Or 36 holes on "extreme" putting courses.

And through it all, it's a place where hackers can relax with a glass poured from any of 24 beer taps, including local craft beer. There's also going to be a full wine selection — not to mention premium ice cream.

This is POP Stroke, the kind of adult-oriented "golf entertainment facility" that represents a more modern take on the fun but schlocky kid-oriented courses of the past.

"This is the cutting edge of miniature golf courses,” said Greg Bartoli who is bringing the new facility to Florida's eight largest city. “It’s going to be a real true putting experience and there’s not going to be any tacky windmills or a lot of the things you’d see in a 1980s style golf course.”

The goal was to give a modern, high-tech edge to the experience. Golfers, for instance, will be able to ditch the paper scorecards and stubby pencils and keep score on their smartphones via an app, with results posted so that all can see on a large digital scoreboard.

POP Stroke will have three golf simulators where you can play on more than 200 of the world's most famous golf courses.

Companies involved with the project include the golf architecture firm Jackson Kahn Design of Scottsdale, Ariz., and California based-Back Nine Greens, a synthetic greens construction company.

City officials say they are happy to see more entertainment options for the area known as the Treasure Coast, about 120 miles north of Miami, that can serve residents and tourists alike.

"I'm willing to bet that it will be a hole-in-one for our community and that our residents and visitors will have another go-to destination for fun and entertainment," said Port St. Lucie Mayor Greg Oravec in a statement.

Oravec pointed to the overwhelming response for Flying Panda Extreme Air Sports, a trampoline park where guests can bounce around, fly on trapezes and complete an American Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course. The park opened in May 2017 across the street from First Data Field, the spring training home of the New York Mets.

POP Stroke is expected to open by the end of 2018.

Bartoli, who owns two traditional miniature golf centers in Florida, said what he’s bringing to Port St. Lucie is different. He said it’s also different from Topgolf, a growing chain of entertainment centers that use micro-chipped golf balls to score games and has climate-controlled hitting bays.

The goal with POP Stroke is to create a place that appeals to all ages, Bartoli said.

“It’s something that literally anyone, any age, can play whether you’re advanced or just beginning," he said. "Advanced golfers will really appreciate some of the challenges that we’ve embedded in these courses.”

Although there are 36 holes, Bartoli said it's two 18-hole golf courses -- one for advanced players and one for beginners.

“We’re hoping to really introduce the game of golf to a larger and more diverse group of people," Bartoli said, adding they're partnering with the PGA.

So when will golfers be able to tee off?

Bartoli said construction is underway and that the facility, which includes a full restaurant, will employ 50 people. He hopes to open by the end of the year.

“It’s going to be a real fun, interactive and engaging way to bring people together for a true golf experience where they can have some drinks on the course and listen to fantastic music,” Bartoli said. “It’s going to be a lively atmosphere.”

