A missing Oregon woman was safely rescued after her white Jeep was spotted over the side of a cliff off Highway 1, north of Nacimiento-Fergusson Road, on Friday evening.

Two hikers spotted the 2011 white Jeep around 6 p.m. Friday, according to California Highway Patrol. As they continued down the trail, they saw a woman with injuries on her face and "signs of exposure to the elements."

One hiker stayed with the woman while the other notified a campground host who then contacted authorities, CHP said.

Emergency responders provide aid to Angela Hernandez.

A fire department, sheriff's search and rescue team and CHP's air unit responded.

Around 7:43 p.m., authorities identified the woman as Angela Hernandez, 23, of Portland. She had been reported missing and was last seen in Monterey County on July 6.

Angela Hernandez was rescued from the side of a cliff off Highway 1.

Hernandez was conscious and breathing when located, and she was safely extricated before being transported to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, according to CHP.

Hernandez suffered a concussion in the crash but otherwise was in fair condition, CHP said.

Hernandez said she swerved to avoid an animal in the road and survived by drinking water from under her car's radiator, according to CHP.

The date of the crash is still under investigation.

