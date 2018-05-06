WASHINGTON — Senate staff hoping to wear jeans in August while their bosses were back home are out of luck — at least for most of the month.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that he would keep lawmakers in Washington for most of the month. His reason? Democrats have displayed "historic obstruction" by holding up President Trump's nominees and senators need to stick around to confirm those nominations and pass other legislation.

"Senators should expect to remain in session in August to pass legislation, including appropriations bills, and to make additional progress on the president’s nominees,” the Kentucky Republican said. Senators will be able to spend one week at home at the beginning of the month before returning to the Capitol.

McConnell had faced pressure from a growing group of Senate Republicans who feel the body has not accomplished enough under a GOP majority. The lawmakers want to show voters ahead of the midterm elections that they are working in lockstep with the president and his agenda.

But the cancellation also has another benefit that McConnell did not mention. If lawmakers have to be in Washington to vote in August, that's less time those up for re-election — particularly the 10 Democrats up in states President Trump won in 2016 — are home talking to voters.

Republicans passed an overhaul of the tax code at the end of last year and confirmed a new conservative Supreme Court justice, but otherwise have failed to accomplish any other big-ticket campaign promises. Last August, recess was scheduled to be pushed back a couple weeks so lawmakers could continue their attempts to repeal Obamacare. That effort ultimately failed and lawmakers were able to go home in early August.

