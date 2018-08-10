More than one thousand people gathered in Amsterdam tonight to mourn the loss of family and friends killed in the deadly limousine crash in upstate New York.

The candlelight vigil comes as authorities continue to investigate the deadly crash that killed 17 passengers, the driver and two pedestrians in the rural town of Schoharie on Saturday.

Mourners prepare for the candlelight vigil Monday to honor the victims of the Schoharie crash that claimed the lives of 20 people.

John W. Barry

Amsterdam Mayor Michael Villa told the crowd to rely on your faith, your family, your friends and your community.

John Steenburg of Dolgeville lost two nephews in the crash. Asked prior to a vigil about the resilience of the community, he looked around at the growing crowd and said, "You see the support."

Gary Vertucci of Amsterdam lost a cousin in the Schoharie limousine crash who was married just four months. Prior to his city’s vigil Monday night, he said he hopes to go home with some resolution.

"It’s hard to wrap your head around what happened," Vertucci said.

In a statement, the company offered its condolences to the deceased and said it was cooperating with the investigation.

"We have voluntarily taken our fleet of vehicles off of the road during the investigation," Prestige said.

"We have already met with State and Federal investigators, and plan to do so again, as it is our goal to provide answers as quickly as possible."

The passengers appeared to recognize problems with the limousine as they traveled in it.

Valerie Abeling told The Washington Post said her niece, Erin McGowan, 34, and her husband Shane, 30, were among the limousine victims, and Erin had sent a text message to Abeling's daughter complaining about the condition of the car.

McGowan, in fact, texted a friend, saying, "The motor is making everyone deaf," according to The New York Times.

Abeling said the limousine appeared to replace a bus the group had ordered for their trip to a Cooperstown brewery to celebrate a friend's 30th birthday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the limousine was owned by Prestige Limousine, located north of Saratoga Springs, but didn't have the necessary federal certification to operate and failed a state inspection just last month.

