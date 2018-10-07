Road sign reading new job ahead.

Fewer Americans are moving around the country, but those who do tend to be younger.

Those moving to metropolitan areas tend to fall into two main buckets, according to Bloomberg: people who move for a location first, and those who move for a job first. Those moving for a job usually apply for jobs in multiple cities, then pick the city based on the offers they got. They prioritize work, and are open to several city options — as long as the work is plentiful.

Moving usually isn't cheap, and moving to a big city where the cost of living will trend higher can be intimidating. So, we've ranked Monster's mid-year jobs report highlighting the top 10 hiring cities by cost of living. Monster's list showcases which cities on its platform have the most job listings available; to give you an understanding of what it would actually be like to live there, we pulled figures from the Economic Policy Institute's Family Budget Calculator.

EPI's calculator measures the income a family needs "in order to attain a modest yet adequate standard of living." They calculate the cost of transportation, housing, food, "other necessities" (which include apparel, personal care, household supplies), and more. We pulled the numbers for a single person with no children — but you can fiddle with it to see what that might be for a two-family household, one parent and one child, and so on.

Curious what your big-city move might amount to in places where the jobs are? Scroll through.

1. Dallas Metro Area

#4 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job

Housing: $730

Food: $250

Transportation: $770

Healthcare: $321

Other Necessities: $396

Taxes: $414

Monthly total: $2,880

Annual total: $34,563

2. Houston

#10 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job

Housing: $772

Food: $248

Transportation: $782

Healthcare: $308

Other Necessities: $412

Taxes: $427

Monthly total: $2,949

Annual total: $35,391

Note: Figures for Houston/The Woodlands/Sugar Land metro area

3. Philadelphia

#7 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job

Housing: $824

Food: $277

Transportation: $746

Healthcare: $363

Other Necessities: $444

Taxes: $537

Monthly total: $3,191

Annual total: $38,291

Note: Figures for Philadelphia/Camden/Wilmington metro area

4. Chicago Metro Area

#5 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job

Housing: $879

Food: $256

Transportation: $720

Healthcare: $344

Other Necessities: $458

Taxes: $560

Monthly total: $3,217

Annual total: $38,605

5. Atlanta

#8 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job

Housing: $873

Food: $267

Transportation: $817

Healthcare: $333

Other Necessities: $460

Taxes: $621

Monthly total: $3,371

Annual total: $40,457

Note: Figures for Atlanta/Sandy Springs/Roswell metro area

6. Los Angeles

#2 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job

Housing: $1,067

Food: $287

Transportation: $793

Healthcare: $262

Other Necessities: $546

Taxes: $613

Monthly total: $3,569

Annual total: $42,825

Note: Figures for Los Angeles/Long Beach/Glendale metro area

7. Boston

#6 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job

Housing: $1,253

Food: $304

Transportation: $734

Healthcare: $267

Other Necessities: $628

Taxes: $723

Monthly total: $3,908

Annual total: $46,902

Note: Figures for Boston/Cambridge/Quincy metro area

8. Washington, D.C. Metro Area

#3 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job

Housing: $1,420

Food: $297

Transportation: $725

Healthcare: $302

Other Necessities: $693

Taxes: $833

Monthly total: $4,270

Annual total: $51,245

9. New York City Metro Area

#1 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job

Housing:$1,514

Food: $314

Transportation: $435

Healthcare: $425

Other Necessities: $738

Taxes: $851

Monthly total: $4,277

Annual total: $51,323

10. San Francisco Metro Area

#9 on Monster's Top Cities To Find A Job

Housing: $2,014

Food: $346

Transportation: $786

Healthcare: $381

Other Necessities: $952

Taxes: $1,277

Monthly total: $5,756

Annual total: $69,072

Refinery29.com is a USA TODAY content partner offering personal finance news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

