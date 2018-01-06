In this April 20, 2018 file photo, Joy Reid attends the Tribeca TV screening of "Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Evan Agostini, Invision/AP

MSNBC host Joy Reid offered an apology Friday for comments and stories that have surfaced from her old, now-defunct website, including a post showing Sen. John McCain's face photoshopped on the body of a mass shooter.

Her apology comes less than a day after Buzzfeed News unearthed an October 2007 post from the news host's old blog, The Reid Report, in which she apparently satirized McCain's promise, during the 2007 presidential campaign, to “follow Osama bin Laden to the gates of hell.”

At the end of the post, there's an image of Seung-Hui Cho, who killed himself after an April 2007 shooting rampage at Virginia Tech that left 32 dead and 17 wounded, with McCain's face photoshopped atop Cho's body.

In a statement issued by Reid Friday, she said, "To be clear, I have the highest respect for Sen. McCain as a public servant and patriot and wish him and his family the best. I have reached out to Meghan McCain and will continue to do so. She is a former on-air colleague and I feel deeply for her and her family."

Reid also addressed other controversial posts uncovered earlier this week from her old blog, which has been stored on digital archive site the Wayback Machine. In those, she raised questions about a conspiracy behind the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, criticized illegal immigration and the Democratic party, and heralded Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs.

In late April, Reid apologized on her weekend morning show AM Joy after some homophobic entries from her old blog were resurfaced from the digital archive and posted on Twitter.

Reed did not address the authenticity of the photoshopped image of McCain in her statement Friday. Initially, in addressing the situation in April, Reid said she was not responsible for those posts, and her lawyer said the FBI had opened an investigation into alleged hacking of Reid’s online accounts. Later, Reid said no proof had been found of hacking and apologized about the controversy.

"I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things because they are completely alien to me," she said.

Beginning in 2005, Reid said she began the writing of "thousands of posts in real time on the issues of the day," she said in the statement released Friday. "There are things I deeply regret and am embarrassed by, things I would have said differently and issues where my position has changed. Today I’m sincerely apologizing again. ... I’m sorry for the collateral damage and pain this is causing individuals and communities caught in the crossfire."

In its first statement about Reid's situation, MSNBC said Friday: "Some of the things written by Joy on her old blog are obviously hateful and hurtful. They are not reflective of the colleague and friend we have known at MSNBC for the past seven years. Joy has apologized publicly and privately and said she has grown and evolved in the many years since, and we know this to be true."

That MSNBC announced no punishment for Reid will likely upset some conservatives, and the Trump Administration. They've complained about a double standard for the network's failing to censure her, while ABC fired Roseanne Barr and axed her show for a racist tweet she posted.

That criticism has only increased this week with TBS late-night comedy show host Samantha Bee's on-air criticism of Ivanka Trump — and calling her a profane name — for not standing up to the President's immigration policy. Bee has since apologized but was not fired.

Reid said her mindset has changed on many of these issues that have resurfaced. "I’ve also spoken openly about my evolution on many issues and know that I’m a better person today than I was over a decade ago. I am the daughter of immigrants and have worked to be a strong ally of these communities," Reid said in the statement. "There is no question in my mind that Al Qaeda perpetrated the 9/11 attacks or about Israel’s right to its sovereignty. I believe the totality of my work attests to my ideals and I continue to grow every day."

After seeing a news report about the photoshopping of Sen. McCain, his daughter Meghan said on Twitter, "this is beyond disgusting and disgraceful."

This is beyond disgusting and disgraceful. https://t.co/TvrfXXvQtp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 31, 2018

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

