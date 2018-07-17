636670074641794766-PaulManafort.jpg
Paul Manafort arrives at Alexandria jail
Alexandria Sheriff's Department

WASHINGTON – Russia special counsel Robert Mueller is seeking immunity agreements with up to five witnesses in the upcoming trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

The witnesses were not identified and Mueller has asked U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis to keep their names under seal until they are called to testify.

Manafort's trial on bank and tax fraud charges is set to begin July 25 in Alexandria, Virginia.

Defense attorneys, citing extensive pretrial publicity, had sought to move the trail to Roanoke, Virginia, but Ellis denied that request Tuesday, ruling that media coverage had "not disrupted the judicial serenity and calm to which the defendant is entitled."

Manafort faces a second, related trial on money laundering and fraud charges scheduled for September in Washington, D.C.

In the government's request for the court to protect the five witnesses' identities, prosecutors argued that sealing the documents is "necessary because the motions would reveal the identities of uncharged third parties involved in the investigation and the trial, thereby creating the risk of undue harassment."

"Sealing is also appropriate because the information contained in the motions could lead to reputational harm," the government argued.

The government's actions indicate that prosecutors are ramping up their preparations for trial, though Ellis has yet to rule on a defense request to delay the case by two months. 

Defense attorneys argue that the potential jury pool in Alexandria has been tainted by excessive pretrial publicity.

The government has opposed both defense motions.

