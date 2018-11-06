SAN FRANCISCO — In August, Tesla electric cars will offer "full self driving features," CEO Elon Musk tweeted over the weekend.

But aside for that brief description, written in response to an owner's circumspect feelings about Tesla's Autopilot suite of driver-assist features, Musk didn't give any more details about just how autonomous his cars would be.

In the tweet, which addressed a concern about Autopilot wavering in high-traffic lane-merging situations, Musk said "that issue is better in latest Autopilot software rolling out now & fully fixed in August update as part of our long-awaited Tesla Version 9."

Elon Musk.
Tesla

He added that "to date, Autopilot resources have rightly focused entirely on safety (and) with V9 (version 9), we will begin to enable full self-driving features."

Just what "full self driving" means to Musk remains in question. Tesla would not comment beyond the CEO's tweets.

The Society of American Engineers has a ranking system for self driving cars, with SAE Level 1 referring to systems such as basic cruise control, while Levels 4 and 5 refer to vehicles that need little to no human oversight.

Tesla's Autopilot is considered an SAE Level 2 system, which combines adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist technology. Tesla has repeatedly asserted that its system needs driver monitoring and is not meant to replicate self-driving tech.

In a tweet Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated that fully autonomous driving features would be part of an August release of updated Autopilot software. What does that really mean?
tesla.com

Fully and semi-self driving auto tech has been under a microscope lately as federal investigators continue to investigate crashes of vehicles that were using such systems.

In March, an Uber self-driving car killed a pedestrian when its sensors and on-board safety driver failed to notice the woman crossing in the middle of the road in the dark.

And two recent Tesla crashes involved Autopilot, one in which a California driver was killed when his car veered into a highway barrier and another when a distracted Utah driver hit a parked fire truck at 60 mph. 

Tesla electric cars such as the Model S and Model X are known for their sleek looks, hefty price tags and rapid acceleration (the company is rushing to ramp up production of its entry-level Model 3 sedan).

Tesla vehicle production.
author

And there's a chance Tesla could soon be rocket-ship fast. Musk also tweeted over the weekend that the new version of his Roadster two-door sports coupe will feature a SpaceX option, a nod to his rocket company.

That's apparently not a joke, but rather a reference to a version of the sports car that will be powered by actual rockets.

"SpaceX option package for new Tesla Roadster will include ~10 small rocket thrusters arranged seamlessly around car," Musk tweeted. "These rocket engines dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking & cornering. Maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly …"

It's tempting to see this as a joke. But with Musk, you never know. After all, most people thought he was joking about selling flame throwers, and now they're in customer hands.

Follow USA TODAY tech culture writer Marco della Cava on Twitter.

Elon Musk: Tech pioneer
01 / 17
Elon Musk CEO of SpaceX, speaks to the media during a press conference after the Falcon Heavy Launch on Feb. 6, 2018.
02 / 17
Tesla founder Elon Musk presenting the new Roadster electric sports vehicle (on background), presented to media on Nov. 16, 2017 at Tesla's Los Angeles design center. Tesla says the Roadster will accelerate from 0-60 mph in less than two seconds. Tesla says the new Roadster will cost $200,000 and will be released in three years.
03 / 17
PayPal Chief Executive Officer Peter Thiel, left, and founder Elon Musk, right, pose with the PayPal logo at corporate headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct. 20, 2000. Elon Musk made his fortune off PayPal. Online auction giant eBay Inc. announced Monday, July 8, 2002, it would buy the electronic payment facilitator for more than $1.3 billion in stock.
04 / 17
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulates teams competing on the Hyperloop Pod Competition II at SpaceX's Hyperloop track in Hawthorne, Calif on Aug. 27, 2017. A committee of the Los Angeles City Council on April 18, 2018, approved an environmental review exemption for a Los Angeles-area tunnel that Elon Musk wants to dig to test a novel underground transportation system.
05 / 17
SpaceX's newest rocket, the Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, lifts off on it first demonstration flight. The rocket leapt off Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:45pm. on Feb. 6, 2018.
06 / 17
This image from video provided by SpaceX shows Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car with a dummy driver named "Starman" which was launched into space during the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket on Feb. 6, 2018.
07 / 17
The twin boosters from SpaceX's newest rocket, the Falcon Heavy make a successful landing at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Feb. 6, 2018.
08 / 17
President Trump talks with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, center, and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon during a meeting with business leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Feb. 3, 2017.
09 / 17
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks about the Interplanetary Transport System which aims to reach Mars with the first human crew in history, in the conference given by Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk during the 67th International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico on September 27, 2016.
10 / 17
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the Model X at a launch event in Fremont, Calif on Sept. 29, 2015. The Tesla Motors X is an all-wheel drive SUV featuring a 90 kWh battery providing 250 miles of range and will be able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.
11 / 17
CEO and Chief Product Architect of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk shows of his throwback t-shirt of the "Tesla" heavy metal band on January 24, 2015 in Park City, Utah.
12 / 17
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, discusses new technologies before an event for Tesla owners and the media held at the Hawthorne Airport. In the background is a Tesla model P85D.
13 / 17
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils SpaceX's new seven-seat Dragon V2 spacecraft, in Hawthorne, California on May 29, 2014. The private spaceflight companys new manned space capsule is designed to ferry NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station. The capsule was named for "Puff the Magic Dragon," a jab at those who scoffed when Musk founded the company in 2002 and set the space bar exceedingly high. SpaceX went on to become the first private company to launch a spacecraft into orbit and return it safely to Earth in 2010.
14 / 17
Elon Musk CEO, Cofounder, Chief Product Architect for Tesla with a new Model S car outside the Tesla customer delivery area at the Tesla Fremont factory on June 21, 2012.
15 / 17
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, poses with a Tesla car in front of Nasdaq following the electric automakerís initial public offering on June, 29, 2010, in New York.
16 / 17
Tesla Motors president and CEO Ze'ev Drori, left, and Tesla Motors chairman Elon Musk, right, pose in the Tesla Motors development facility in San Carlos, just south of San Francisco next to a Tesla Roadster on Feb. 19, 2008. The Tesla Roadster, a $99,000 electric sports car powered by laptop computer batteries, is 100 percent electric, can go from 0-60 mph in four seconds and the electric car gets an equivalent of 135 mpg compared to a gas powered vehicle. Production begins mid-March. The car itself is being made in England.
17 / 17
Elon Musk stands in front of parts of the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket at the company's headquarters in El Segundo, Calif. on Sept. 18, 2007.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com