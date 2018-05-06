Photo tour: Beautiful Oregon

Agate Beach at Otter Point on the Oregon Coast.

Photo courtesy of John Shewey

There are times when the Oregon Coast can feel completely overrun with people, especially during summer.

The crowds visiting Oregon’s beaches have grown by leaps and bounds during the past decade, seemingly leaving no grain of sand untouched.

But lifelong Oregonian and Salem resident John Shewey says there are places to find sandy solitude, and to prove it, he’s written a book.

Oregon Beaches: A Traveler’s Companion offers details and locations of about 140 different beaches along the coast.

The book doesn’t focus on surrounding hiking trails, as many coastal books do. It stays focused on the patches of sand, including information on access points and where to surf, kayak, beachcomb, agate-hunt and fish.

“One of the surprises about working on this book was discovering just how many beaches are virtually unknown and untouched,” said Shewey, who grew up in Turner. “There’s often a lack of signage once you get off the highway, which makes finding some of these places pleasantly challenging.

John Shewey, author of “Oregon Beaches: A Traveler’s Companion,” with his dog, Java.

Photo courtesy of John Shewey

“One of the reasons I wanted to write this book was to help people find some of those unknown gems.”

The book also includes information on Oregon’s fight to keep beaches public and details on how to stay safe from tides and other hazards.

Of the numerous choices, here are five of Shewey’s favorites in his own words.

Cove Beach (aka Magic Rocks Beach)

Hidden well off Highway 101 behind a forested, beachfront residential area just north of Cape Falcon (northwest of Portland), Cove Beach goes by any of several names, including Magic Rocks Beach.

Volcanic cobble stretches across much of this pristine, seldom-visited beach. These cobbles click and clack together as the breakers drain off them, producing a truly magical sound, which you will usually enjoy all by yourself.

The dilemma is when to visit: low tide exposes a gorgeous stretch of narrow sand beach, often littered with enough shells to make for fun beachcombing. High tide, on the other hand, eliminates most of the sand beach, but brings the breakers up onto the cobble so you can hear the click-clacking stones.

Cove Beach on the Oregon Coast.

Photo courtesy of John Shewey

Directions: At Highway 101 milepost 37, turn west onto Falcon Cove Road. Go about half a mile to a Y-intersection and veer right on Columbia Street, following it downhill for 0.4 miles to its end at Tide Avenue. The trail is directly ahead across from Columbia Street. A second beach-access trail, with a stairwell, is located a tenth of a mile north on Tide Avenue. These two access points lead directly down to the narrowest part of the beach, where high tides swallow the sand that borders the cobblestone upper beach.

Pin it: Find this and more Oregon travel stories on Pinterest.

Short Beach

Short Beach, just north of Oceanside (west of Portland), escapes the notice of most visitors because it is only marginally visible from the road and there are no signs announcing it.

This gorgeous sand beach is studded with rocks of all sizes, including a massive onshore sea stack that looks something like a miniature version of Cannon Beach’s Haystack Rock, but with a wind-gnarled spruce tree actually growing on top of it.

At the lowest tides, you can walk all the way around the large central rock. Above the beach, Short Creek pours down onto the beach from a manmade viaduct, creating a threadlike waterfall. But the real treat is at the north end of the beach, where Larson Creek pours over a photogenic two-tiered wispy waterfall to reach its delta on the beach.

Short Beach, on the Oregon Coast, at sunset.

Photo courtesy of John Shewey

Directions: The single access for Short Beach is just minutes north of Oceanside. Measuring from the intersection of Pacific Avenue (SR 131) and Cape Meares Loop Road at the south end of Oceanside, go 1.3 miles north and watch for a chain-link fence on the right (east) side of the road and a guardrail on the left (west side) just before you reach Radar Road. Park on either side of the road, in the pullouts, near the north end of the guardrail. The trail leads steeply down to the beach but is reinforced with stair-step railroad ties throughout — entirely the work of local residents.

Starfish Cove

With its easiest access points hidden and unmarked, exotic little Starfish Cove, just north of Newport, is separated by sprawling, popular Moolack and Beverly beaches to the north and by Schooner Point, a minor headland only passable at low tide.

Starfish Cove is carved into the north base of Yaquina Head, and composed largely of wave-etched mudstone and rock platforms, most of which bear fossilized mollusks. The cove, at low tide, provides good tide-pooling.

Naturally the lower the tide, the better for exploring the tidepools. Clam and other fossils abound, and loose specimens are easy to collect, but do not remove them from the rocks — take photos and leave them intact for other visitors to wonder over.

Starfish Cove on the Oregon Coast at sunset.

Photo courtesy of John Shewey

Directions: The quickest route to Starfish Cove is a rather steep, sometimes-slippery trail best left to the agile. Just north of the turnoff to Yaquina Head, turn west on NW 55th Street and drive to its end, turning right into a small gravel parking lot. From there, an informal trail leads due west from the parking lot and then steeply down the bluff: walk down it tentatively and check to see if the route to the beach is safe — this sand bluff is subject to constant erosion — then pick your way down the trail to the beach.

Agate Beach

Little-known Otter Point State Recreation Site, west of Grants Pass, preserves a small, rugged headland about 2.5 miles north of Gold Beach, providing superb views of the beautiful beaches to the north and south.

The real gem here is the rocky, gravelly beach extending off the north foot of the point. This is Agate Beach, reached by a hidden trail at the northeast end of the Otter Point parking lot.

The narrow, winding trail dives down through the trees a mere 100 yards to the beach. Once you emerge on wildly scenic Agate Beach you’ll feel like you’re stranded on your own deserted island, with surf crashing against the rocks, and tide pools teeming with critters.

Agate Beach at Otter Point on the Oregon Coast.

Photo courtesy of John Shewey

Directions: Near Highway 101 milepost 324, turn west onto Old Coast Road and go 0.25 miles to a signed right-hand turn leading down a narrow dirt road (no room for trailers or RVs) a few hundred yards to the parking area.

China Beach

Its surf magnificently studded with exotic rock spires, little-known, mile-long China Beach is among the most scenic beaches in Oregon.

This lonely beach is supreme at low tide (especially minus tides) when you can explore it from end to end, including intriguing tide pools on the south end of the beach along the foot of Thomas Point.

Beachcombers find interesting rocks, a variety of shells, and many other natural wonders. Photographers revel in the early morning light and the potential for bedazzling sunset shots, but bring a flashlight for the hike back up.

China Beach on the Oregon Coast.

Photo courtesy of John Shewey

Directions: The trail begins at a wide gravel pullout at Highway 101 milepost 347.5, along the southbound lane, 0.25 miles north of Thomas Creek Bridge. Look for a split in the guardrail marking the trailhead (and a small sign). Follow the trail into the forest for about 20 steps to a big Sitka spruce tree on your left; a few steps past the tree’s thick root, the trail splits. Take the fainter fork going right and continue down this trail about 150 yards and turn right again at an unmarked junction. Hike north for about one-third of a mile, after which the trail begins its descent down to the beach.

Download the enhanced Explore Oregon app from Apple's App store or Google Play for detailed descriptions and directions to outdoor adventures throughout the state. Send us your feedback!

More: Oregon Coast: Take advantage of sunny weather with 10 stunning ocean view hikes

More: 10 best Oregon outdoor adventures of 2017

More: Secret hike to ‘The Knoll’ offers sweeping views of Lincoln City and Oregon Coast

More: New trail opens at wildlife refuge near Lincoln City

'Dr. Beach' ranks America's top 10 beaches for 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com