It's hard to imagine a more American car than the Ford Mustang, but apparently it's striking a chord with Chinese buyers.

Ford says that sales rose 35% last year compared with the previous year and that it was the best-selling two-door sports coupe for the second year.

China is the world's hottest auto market. Best of all for Ford, Mustang is showing much of its popularity among young buyers and women.

50 years of Ford Mustangs
01 / 51
The original 1965 Ford Mustang convertible in Wimbledon White -- the early version known to many as the 1964 1/2. Mustang went on sale on April 17, 1964 and sold more than 418,000 in the first 12 months.
02 / 51
The sixth-generation, redesigned 2015 Mustang.
03 / 51
The 1963 Ford Special Falcon prototype
04 / 51
Company head Henry Ford II with the 1964 1/2 Mustang Ford at the cars unveiling at the New York World's Fair in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. on April 17, 1964.
05 / 51
The 1965 Ford Mustang hardtop in the Ford Pavilion at the 1964 New York World's Fair where the car was introduced April 17, 1964.
06 / 51
1964 Ford Mustang ad from the New York World's Fair.
07 / 51
1965 Ford Mustang advertising photo
08 / 51
2010 photo of Gail Wise, with her 1965 Ford Mustang convertible, the very first one sold. She still owns it and it has been restored.
09 / 51
1965 (early) Ford Mustang convertible
10 / 51
1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. Photo Credit: David Newhardt/ Mustang - Forty Years
11 / 51
1966 Mustang GT fastback
12 / 51
1967 Ford Mustang GT fastback
13 / 51
1968 Ford Mustang coupe
14 / 51
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
15 / 51
1970 Ford Mustang hardtop
16 / 51
1970 TransAm
17 / 51
1972 Ford Mustang Sprint edition fastback
18 / 51
1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 fastback
19 / 51
1974 Ford Mustang II
20 / 51
1976 Ford Mustang II Cobra II
21 / 51
1979 Ford Mustang Cobra
22 / 51
1980 Ford Mustang convertible
23 / 51
1982 Ford Mustang GT
24 / 51
1984 Ford Mustang SVO
25 / 51
1985 Ford Mustang GT Convertible
26 / 51
1987 Ford Mustang GT convertible
27 / 51
1989 Ford Mustang convertible
28 / 51
25th anniversary model 1990 Ford Mustang convertible with and orginal 1965 Mustang convertible.
29 / 51
1990 Ford Mustang LX
30 / 51
1993 Ford Mustang Cobra
31 / 51
1994 Ford Mustang Cobra coupe
32 / 51
1996 Ford Mustang GT coupe
33 / 51
1999 Ford Mustang GT convertible
34 / 51
2000 Ford Mustang GT coupe
35 / 51
2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt GT
36 / 51
2002 Ford Mustang GT Premium convertible
37 / 51
2002 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra
38 / 51
2003 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra.
39 / 51
2003 Mustang Mach 1 model -- the model returned for that model year with a 305-hp. V-8 engine and the signature ram-air "??Shaker" hood scoop
40 / 51
2004 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra.
41 / 51
2005 Ford Mustang GT convertible
42 / 51
2006 Ford Mustang with Pony Package
43 / 51
The 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 seamlessly combines the modern Mustang muscle car with classic Shelby performance cues, such as the famous Shelby Cobra logo.
44 / 51
The 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 with lower bodyside racing stripes and Le Mans-style stripes from nose to tail, inspired by those featured on classic Shelby Mustangs.
45 / 51
2008 Ford Mustang
46 / 51
2008 Mustang "Bullitt" special edition -- recalling the 1960s movie and famous Steve McQueen chase scene on the hills of San Francisco.
47 / 51
2010
48 / 51
2011
49 / 51
2012 Boss
50 / 51
2014 Shelby GT500: which has a 662-hp. aluminum 5.8-liter supercharged V-8, making it the industry's most powerful production V-8 engine.
51 / 51
The sixth-generation, redesigned 2015 Mustang.

One Chinese race car driver, Guo Xin, has become a Mustang collector, Ford says. He also helped organize a Mustang Club in China in 2011. The idea took off: There are now more than 4,000 members in various Mustang clubs in China, according to Ford.

Guo also has a Beijing garage that specializes in repairing Mustangs.

Miss Ru, a television and film producer, is one of the growing numbers of female Mustang owners who are enamored by the allure of the iconic pony car.
“We attracted a lot of attention with our Mustang fleet on the road," Ford quotes Guo as saying. "It is a very special sports car, filled with character and more than 50 years of heritage, and everyone can feel it.”

In 2017, Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou led Mustang sales in China, with enthusiasts taking to the road in the region's top colors, including shadow black, race red and lightning blue.
Another owner is a TV and film producer who goes by the name Miss Ru. 

“I like the contrast of a feminine girl driving such a masculine muscle car,” Miss Ru is quoted as saying. It's her first car.

