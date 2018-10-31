An admittedly intoxicated American Airlines baggage handler fell asleep on the job and ended up flying from Kansas City to Chicago in the belly of a Boeing 737.

The employee, who works for American subsidiary Piedmont Airlines at Kansas City International Airport, was working on the ramp for American Flight 363 on Saturday Oct. 27, when he apparently took a nap inside the cargo hold before the flight.

No one noticed him missing, and the plane took off at 5:52 a.m. local time with the worker in the forward cargo hold, airline and law enforcement officials confirmed.

The baggage handler, who has not been identified, wasn't discovered until the plane landed at O'Hare International Airport and parked at the gate just before 7:30 a.m. local time.

The employeewas interviewed by the Chicago Police Department, FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office, standard policy in matters involving aviation security.

He told law enforcement officials he was intoxicated and fell asleep, according to Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

BY THE NUMBERSThe fleet and hubs of American Airlines (story continues below)

The fleet and hubs of American Airlines
01 / 43
The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
02 / 43
Two American Airlines Boeing 757 tails pass one another at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
03 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A330 lands at London Heathrow in March 2016.
04 / 43
Crews push an American Airlines Boeing 757 out of a gate at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on June 27, 2015.
05 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in January 2015.
06 / 43
Business class aboard American Airlines' Boeing 777-300. The 777-300 joined the fleet in 2012.
07 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 taxis to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in May 2014.
08 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A321 jet lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 2, 2015.
09 / 43
The old livery of American Airlines, seen on a retired MD-80 jet in Roswell, N.M., in August 2015.
10 / 43
An American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145 regional jet takes off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Aug. 5, 2015.
11 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jet taxis toward the runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
12 / 43
An American Eagle Bombardier Dash-8 turboprop waits for departure from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Oct. 31, 2015.
13 / 43
An American Eagle Embraer E170 jet passes in front of the iconic Hollywood sign while on final approach to Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
14 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxis to the gate after landing at Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
15 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-300 arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
16 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 757-200 lands at New York's JFK Airport on Jan. 16, 2016.
17 / 43
An American Airlines MD-80 rockets out of Reno-Tahoe in February 2016.
18 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 departs London Heathrow on March 6, 2016.
19 / 43
A series of American Eagle tails dot the G concourse at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
20 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' lands at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on April 24, 2016.
21 / 43
Surrounded by Delta Air Lines jets, an American Airlines Airbus A320 taxies out for departure on April 30, 2016 in Atlanta.
22 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxis to the gate after arriving to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 26, 2016.
23 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A319 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Aug. 22, 2016.
24 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
25 / 43
An American Airlines Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
26 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
27 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lands in Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
28 / 43
American Airlines' new premium economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
29 / 43
American Airlines' economy cabin, seen on board its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
30 / 43
American Airlines' new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, seen at Dallas/Fort Worth airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
31 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 737 taxis into a gate at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
32 / 43
An American Airlines Boeing 767-300 taxies for take-off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
33 / 43
American Airlines jets sit ready for departure from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
34 / 43
An American Airlines MD-80 lands at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016.
35 / 43
A welcome sign for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. DFW was American's busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
36 / 43
The skyline of Charlotte. The Charlotte airport was American's second-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
37 / 43
A child walks through the airport in Miami. Miami International was American's third-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
38 / 43
The skyline of Chicago. Chicago's O'Hare airport was American's fourth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
39 / 43
The skyline of Philadelphia. Philadelphia International Airport was American's fifth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
40 / 43
Phoenix, AZ skyline Credit: phlens/iStockphoto, Getty Images Thinkstock GETTY ID#: 501833343
41 / 43
A welcome sign for Los Angeles International Airport. LAX was American's seventh busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015.
42 / 43
The skyline of New York. American counts its operations operations at JFK and LaGuardia airports as a combined hub, though JFK is the busier operation. JFK was American's eighth-busiest hub (by passengers) in 2015. LaGuardia was ninth.
43 / 43
An American Airlines flight flies over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Washington Reagan National Airport was American's 10th busiest hub in 2015.

The baggage handler was not charged with a crime and flew back to Kansas City on another American flight, he said.

American spokesman Ross Feinstein said the airline is investigating the matter and that the employee has been suspended.

“The American team is very concerned about this serious situation, and we are reviewing what transpired with our Piedmont and Kansas City colleagues,'' he said in a statement.

Feinstein said the 23-year-old employee was unharmed and did not request any medical attention when the flight landed in Chicago. The cargo hold is pressurized and heated, he said.

"We are grateful that he did not sustain any injuries,'' Feinstein said.

This isn't the first time an airline employee has been stuck in the cargo hold during a flight. In January 2017, a baggage handler was trapped in cargo on a United Express flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Washington Dulles. He was unharmed.

The most high profile recent incident occurred in 2015, when an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Los Angeles had to turn around after pilots and passengers heard banging from beneath the aircraft shortly after takeoff.

A baggage handler was stuck in the cargo hold. He called 911 and said he was trapped in the plane but the connection was lost.

The American baggage handler did not have a phone on the flight. Feinstein said cell phone use is prohibited on the airport ramp.

Bill Waldock, professor of safety science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona,  said being trapped in a cargo hold is probably "pretty claustrophobic'' but overall not as risky as it sounds since the area is pressurized and temperature controlled. Besides bags and packages, many airlines carry animals in the cargo hold. 

"Particularly if they have live animals traveling, they'll keep it on average between 60 and 70 (degrees),'' he said. 

Waldock counts as many as a dozen publicized incidents of airline workers becoming trapped in the cargo hold over the years, usually because someone fell asleep.

He said baggage handling is tiring work, with long shifts and heavy lifting. 

"Every now and then they try to take naps because they're so tired,'' he said.

Waldock said airlines generally have two or three baggage handlers per flight depending on the size of the plane, plus a baggage handling supervisor. The supervisor is charged with making sure employees are accounted for after bags and other cargo are loaded, he said.

"But sometimes they slip through the cracks,'' he said.

A person familiar with the American incident in Kansas City but unauthorized to speak publicly about it said the napping employee was overlooked because no bags were loaded into the forward cargo hold and the door was closed.

