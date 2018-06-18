One of the most well known national parks, Grand Canyon National Park is overwhelming in its immense size and depth. Lesser known but just as grand is Arizona’s Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument, located 30 miles southwest of St. George, Utah. This monument of colorful vistas and deep canyons has no paved roads but is worth the effort to explore. You can take a scenic four-wheel-drive, hike in the backcountry, or discover some of the area’s archeological and historic sites.
Bob Wick, Bureau of Land Management

Visiting one of America's spectacular national parks isn't always easy, especially during the summer when crowds are at their peak. Making the drive can mean long hours in the car, and flying isn't always more convenient. But why suffer when you have a view of the parks right at your fingertips?

Instead of making the trip, take a virtual look at five of the most spectacular national parks in full 360 degree video. Start with a precarious mule ride down into the depths of the Grand Canyon, at the top of this page. 

Next, lose yourself in Yosemite's majesty in the video just below, followed by the thousands of trees in view at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. And finally, watch the sunset over the Grand Teton National Park, then finish things off with a sift through the sand of Death Valley. 

Spring is blooming in national parks
01 / 20
From its rocky coastline to the top of Cadillac Mountain, Acadia National Park in Maine will take your breath away. Day or night, the sights and sounds of the park give visitors memories they’ll cherish for a lifetime. Famous for sunrise, the park is also a terrific place to enjoy the night sky. March is the start of the Milky Way season in the Northern Hemisphere -- when the brightest part of the Milky Way’s core is visible. Photo of the Milky Way from Little Hunters Beach.
02 / 20
Rhododendrons begin blooming along the Appalachian Trail and Blue Ridge Parkway in June. This medium sized shrub grows along exposed ridgelines in the rolling mountains of North Carolina and Virginia, putting on gorgeous displays of pink and purple.
03 / 20
These cute baby bighorn sheep put the baaahhh in Badlands National Park. On the rugged and colorful South Dakota landscape, bighorn sheep thrive as they scamper over steep rock formations and bound through the grasslands. April through June is the best time to see lambs playing in the park.
04 / 20
Wildflowers carpet the mountainside at Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in California. Berryessa Snow Mountain has a wealth of natural, historical and cultural resources. It’s the perfect place for hiking, whitewater rafting, boating, traveling the rugged terrain in an all-terrain vehicle -- or taking in an epic view!
05 / 20
This is so cute! With grasslands, forests, tidal salt marshes and freshwater ponds, Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Delaware provides excellent habitat for a terrific variety of animals. Some live here year round while others stop by as they make their way along the Atlantic Flyway. This time of year, visitors can see eagles, hawks, ducks, geese and litters of cute baby foxes, like these two red fox kits.
06 / 20
Cahaba River National Wildlife Refuge in Alabama supports 64 rare and imperiled plant and animal species -- 13 of which are found nowhere else in the world. It’s home to largest known stand of Cahaba lilies, a beautiful plant that begins to bloom around Mother’s Day. It’s always a magnificent display.
07 / 20
Let’s welcome spring with a blanket of wildflowers at Carrizo Plain National Monument in California. Only a few hours from Los Angeles, Carrizo Plain offers visitors a chance to be alone with nature. Prominent features of the monument include the white alkali flats of Soda Lake, vast open grasslands and a broad plain rimmed by mountains. When conditions are right, numerous wildflowers can carpet the valley floor, creating a beautiful, but temporary landscape of color.
08 / 20
Blooming over the Tidal Basin like a gorgeous cloud, the cherry blossoms welcome over 1.5 million people to the National Mall and Memorial Parks during the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival. Over 3,800 trees color America’s front yard with shades of white and pink. Walking among the blossoms and touring the memorials in Washington, D.C., is an experience you’ll want to repeat.
09 / 20
Be prepared for sunrise splendor at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. It’s a thrill watching the sun paint the sky from the park’s Pinnacle Overlook. Here you have views of Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. On clear days, you can even see the Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina -- a sight that’s 100 miles away!
10 / 20
Sea turtles are often sighted around Dry Tortugas National Park. Originally named Las Tortugas (Spanish for The Turtles) by Ponce de Leon in 1513, this collection of small sand and coral islands is famous for the abundance of sea turtles that annually nest in the area. Five species of sea turtle are found in the waters of south Florida, and spring is nesting season for the turtles.
11 / 20
Wildflowers carpet the hillside at Gila Box Riparian National Conservation Area. The 23,000-acre area is truly an oasis in the desert with four perennial waterways that are the lifeline for this remarkable place. The Gila River canyon section, known as the Gila Box, is composed of patchy mesquite woodlands, mature cottonwoods, sandy beaches and grand buff-colored cliffs. Bonita Creek -- popular for birdwatching, hiking and picnicking -- is lined with large cottonwoods, sycamores and willows. Cliff dwellings, historic homesteads, Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and over 200 species of birds make this year-round watery Arizona spot worth the drive.
12 / 20
Whatever you are looking for in a national park, chances are Golden Gate National Recreation Area in California has it -- the hardest part is deciding what to see first. You can explore the ruins of Sutro Baths and nearby Sutro Heights Gardens, fish at Fort Point, bike along the waterfront and across the Golden Gate Bridge, watch the sunset over the ocean at the Cliff House or just enjoy the spectacular views of the Golden Gate at one of the many overlooks.
13 / 20
Great Smoky Mountains National Park is one of the largest protected areas in the eastern United States where black bears can live in wild, natural surroundings. Bears inhabit all elevations of the park -- with an estimated 1,500 bears living in the park. Bear cubs are usually born in the winter and emerge from their dens in late March or early April. Bears can run 30 miles per hour, can swim very well and are good tree climbers like this baby bear pictured here. Bears can live 12-15 years or more, but animals that have access to human foods and garbage have a life expectancy of only half. Do your part by using the park’s bear-proof dumpsters and disposing of all garbage properly.
14 / 20
Owens Peak Wilderness in California includes the rugged eastern face of the Sierra Nevada. The mountainous terrain has deep, winding and expansive canyons -- many containing springs with extensive riparian vegetation. Vegetation varies considerably with a creosote desert scrub community on the bajadas, scattered yuccas, cacti, cottonwood and oak trees in the canyons and valleys and a juniper-pinyon woodland with sagebrush on the upper elevations. In the spring, the wildflowers are pretty great too.
15 / 20
Small shorebirds with sand-colored plumage, piping plovers flock to beaches along the east coast, Great Lakes and northern great plains to nest from mid-March through mid-May. Piping plover populations are on the rise, thanks to the work of many partners. But with fewer than 4,000 on the Atlantic coast, each one makes a difference. Photo of a family of piping plover at Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in Maine.
16 / 20
It’s the best time of year! The first baby bison of spring was recently spotted at Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in Colorado. Calves are orange-red in color, earning them the nickname “red dogs.” They can walk within 3 hours of birth, and before long, nursery groups of calves will romp around together, never far from their mothers’ watchful eyes.
17 / 20
One of the most widespread owl species, the great-horned owl is known for its tufted ears, which are used to camouflage the bird with its surrounding. You’ll have to look closely to see the tired mamma as the two owlets peek over the nest’s top. Photo from Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.
18 / 20
With many different species of seals living along the world’s coasts, these animals display an amazing variety of size and behavior. However, they all have something in common: really cute pups. Mostly born during the spring and summer months, seal pups are completely helpless and require a great deal of attention and protection from their mothers. This photo of a seal pup was taken at Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area, which extends out from the Oregon coast into the Pacific Ocean. The offshore islands are a year-round refuge for harbor seals.
19 / 20
American martens are common at some public lands across the Rockies and upper Great Lakes like Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota. Part of the weasel family, martens can grow up to two feet long and live in old forests. Despite being adorable, they are mostly solitary creatures. This cute face is another reason we’re looking forward to spring.
20 / 20
A gorgeous early spring morning shot of Yosemite National Park in California. Pictured here is part of the Yosemite Valley, which is home to many of the park's famous cliffs and waterfalls. Peak runoff typically occurs in May or June, with some waterfalls (including Yosemite Falls) often only a trickle or completely dry by August.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com