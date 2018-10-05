Spring is blooming in national parks

Let’s welcome spring with a blanket of wildflowers at Carrizo Plain National Monument in California. Only a few hours from Los Angeles, Carrizo Plain offers visitors a chance to be alone with nature. Prominent features of the monument include the white alkali flats of Soda Lake, vast open grasslands and a broad plain rimmed by mountains. When conditions are right, numerous wildflowers can carpet the valley floor, creating a beautiful, but temporary landscape of color.

Curtis Kautzer, www.sharetheexperience.org

As spring-like weather finally emerges from hibernation all around the USA, the nation's national parks are in bloom, both with beautiful wildflowers and wildlife of a different kind. Now's the perfect time to visit a park near you, but in the meantime, scroll through the gallery above for photos provided by the U.S. Department of the Interior's Instagram, of life returning to the parks.

Looking for something a bit more adventurous? Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act by taking to the water and braving some rapids. Or take a look at the most popular public lands in the USA below, to find new additions to your bucket list:

Most visited national parks, monuments and memorials in 2017

