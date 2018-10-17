To celebrate National Pasta Month in October, the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl has returned to Olive Garden restaurants.

Wednesday is one of the biggest carb days of the year.

Oct. 17 is National Pasta Day and several businesses are celebrating with deals and freebies for the beloved, versatile food.

According to the made-up holiday's website www.nationalpastaday.com, there are more than 600 known pasta shapes.

Ranker.com, a crowdsourced rankings website, found the 10 most popular types to be: fettuccine, penne, ravioli, spaghetti, tortellini, angel hair, farfalle, linguine, rigatoni and rotini.

October also is National Pasta Month and if one Italian dish isn't enough it's National Pizza Month too.

Plus, Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion lasts through Nov. 18.

The deals

Here are the best deals and ongoing specials, available at participating locations. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location before heading out.

Applebee's: For a limited time, participating locations have new neighborhood pastas that are served with a breadstick. Find the pasta varieties at www.applebees.com.

Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano: Join Club Biaggi's at www.biaggis.com/club-biaggis for discounts.

Buca di Beppo: The chain has pasta specials this month and a contest for the chance to win a trip for two to Italy. Sign up for the Buca E-Club at www.bucadibeppo.com/eclub.

What better way to introduce #WorldPastaMonth than a free vacation?! Now's your chance to win a trip of a lifetime to Italy!

Sign Up Here: https://t.co/WxPLcQHgq6 pic.twitter.com/gFoqKcpVhl — Buca di Beppo (@bucadibeppo) October 4, 2018

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Spaghetti Pomodoro, Linguini Positano and Fettucine Alfredo are $10 Wednesday.

Corner Bakery Café: Buy one pasta entrée, get one free Wednesday with a coupon. One offer per order and dine-in only at participating locations.

Fazoli's: Sign up for the chain's eFamily club at www.fazolis.com/efamily and get a free welcome gift.

Did you know that October 17th is #NationalPastaDay? What better way to celebrate than with a FREE box of pasta!? 🍝



Grab a box of Signature Select Pasta for free on Wednesday, October 17th by saying "Lots a Pasta" at the register to redeem. (Valid 1 per customer on 10/17 only) pic.twitter.com/WfXhumGaYh — Jewel-Osco (@jewelosco) October 16, 2018

Jewel-Osco: Grab a free box of Signature Select Pasta on Wednesday by saying "Lots a Pasta" at the register to redeem. Limit one per customer.

Maggiano's: For a limited time, take home a free Classic Pasta when you order any Specialty Pasta, Chef Featured Pasta or other Classic Pasta with the “Today and Tomorrow Pastas” special. Also, join the Maggiano's E-Club at www.maggianos.com/e-club and get a coupon for $10 off.

Olive Garden: The eight-week long Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion continues through Nov. 18. The pasta bowl starts at $10.99.

Piada Italian Street Food: The chain will serve Barilla’s Spaghetti Rigati in all restaurants all day Wednesday for National Pasta Day. It’s a nationwide test of a new recipe and marks the first time the company is using a different kind of pasta since opening in 2010.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: The chain is celebrating National Pasta Month by giving first responders free meals. Through Oct. 31, police officers, firefighters, emergency service personnel, paramedics and hospital medical staff members can get one Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti entrée for lunch of dinner when they dine in and show their ID.

Explore Cuisine: Through Wednesday, get $5 off the brand’s two-pound box of Organic Red Lentil Penne Pasta on Amazon with code 289V17W9.

Giusto Sapore: On Wednesday, the Italian and Mediterranean fine foods company will have a flash sale on Amazon. Get 50 percent off the brand's pastas with code 50pastaday during the one-day sale.

Sfoglini: Get 20 percent off sitewide Wednesday at www.sfoglini.com with promo code PASTADAY20.

Other deals for Oct. 17

Quiznos: Also on Wednesday, participating Quiznos will have $1 Gyro flatbreads. Earn discounts with the Quiznos’ Toasty Points loyalty program. Download the app at www.quiznos.com/toastypoints.

Thomas: To celebrate the expansion of its Swirl Bread line nationwide, Thomas created a Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread scented candle and is holding a contest to give away 500 limited-edition candles on the company’s Instagram page, @ThomasBreakfast. Enter the contest through 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday by commenting on the Instagram post with their “sweetest Swirl Bread memory.”

Villa Italian Kitchen: The chain is celebrating its ninth annual “Have a Slice Day” or Wednesday by giving away free Cheese Neapolitan pizza slices. Sign up for a coupon at www.freesliceday.com. Limit one per person.

