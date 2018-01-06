PHOENIX — Elizabeth De Leon's dying wish was to see her daughter graduate from high school.

But her battle with colon cancer had taken a turn for the worse, and family members worried her wish was slipping away.

Her daughter Cassidy was set to graduate from the high school in Washingtonville, N.Y., on June 21. It didn't look as if De Leon was going to make it that long.

So her oldest child, Richard Pagan, made a call to the school with the idea to hold an early ceremony just for his mom, reports CBS New York.

With the help of her family and love from the community, Washingtonville High School held a graduation ceremony at De Leon's bedside.

The 51-year-old mother of two died soon after that ceremony.

“I was able to get into the school over the weekend, retrieve her diploma and a cap and gown and bring it to the hospital,” Washingtonville High Principal Brian Connolly told the station.

Connolly held the bittersweet ceremony on Memorial Day as family members wiped tears from their eyes.

"Graduation is a tremendous accomplishment," Connolly said in a video posted on Facebook. "But we all know it's not an accomplishment you can do on your own."

Cassidy, a cheerleader and artist, wrote on a GoFundMe page that her mother was always "on the sidelines cheering the Wizards to victory."

"She is my best friend, my heart, and my world," Cassidy wrote. "She was granted her last wish."

