LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say no one was injured when an aircraft engine fire forced an aborted takeoff in Las Vegas of a JetBlue flight to Boston.

McCarran International Airport spokesman Chris Jones said Monday the fire did not spread and no injuries were reported in the 11:30 a.m. Sunday incident involving JetBlue Flight 178.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Jones says the Airbus with 146 passengers and crew aboard returned safely to a passenger gate.

JetBlue said in a statement that a right engine fire suppression system activated, and Jones says airport firefighters responded.

Flight records show the rescheduled flight departed Las Vegas at 7:15 p.m. Pacific time and arrived at Logan International Airport in Boston at 3:10 a.m. Monday Eastern time.

More: Delta Air Lines' Airbus A220 makes its first flight

More: New York's JFK Airport to get 2 new terminals in $13B transformation

JetBlue rolls out special 'Blueprint' livery on Embraer E190
01 / 09
JetBlue provided this undated photo of an Embraer E190 painted in the carrier's new "Blueprint" special livery.
02 / 09
JetBlue's new "Blueprint" special livery was unveiled on this Embraer E190 in Boston on Feb. 18, 2017.
03 / 09
A close up of JerBlue's new "Blueprint" special livery on one of the carrier's Embraer E190 jets.
04 / 09
A close up of JerBlue's new "Blueprint" special livery on one of the carrier's Embraer E190 jets.
05 / 09
JetBlue provided this photo of an Embraer E190 painted in the carrier's new "Blueprint" special livery.
06 / 09
A close up of JerBlue's new "Blueprint" special livery on one of the carrier's Embraer E190 jets.
07 / 09
A close up of JerBlue's new "Blueprint" special livery on one of the carrier's Embraer E190 jets.
08 / 09
A close up of JerBlue's new "Blueprint" special livery on one of the carrier's Embraer E190 jets.
09 / 09
A close up of JerBlue's new "Blueprint" special livery on one of the carrier's Embraer E190 jets.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com