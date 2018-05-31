North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Pyongyang on Thursday, where Kim said his country highly values Russia and its President Vladimir Putin “for countering the U.S.’s dominance,” Russian state media reported.

It came as Kim Yong Chol, a former North Korean intelligence chief, is in the United States for talks aimed at salvaging a summit between President Trump and Kim that had been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

The talks with Lavrov were the first official face-to-face meeting between a Russian government figure and Kim Jong Un, Tass reported.

"The situation on the Korean Peninsula is changing in accordance with the requirements of the interests of the two nations,” Kim said referring to the two Koreas, Russia’s Tass news agency reported.

“I highly value the fact that Putin’s administration strictly opposes the U.S.’s dominance. You strictly oppose, and we are always ready to conduct negotiations and a profound exchange of opinions with the Russian side on this issue,” he added.

Lavrov also met with officials includNorth Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on his visit to Pyongyang.

"I think your visit shows how much attention the Russian leadership and President Putin pay to the further development and strengthening of our relations," Kim said, according to Tass.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier the two would discuss bilateral issues as well as the overall situation on the Korean Peninsula. Details of Lavrov’s schedule in Pyongyang were not disclosed.

Despite having a border with the North and relatively cordial relations that Putin has seemed to want to develop further, Russia has so far remained largely on the sidelines as Kim has emerged onto the world stage this year.

Kim has already met twice with China’s President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Contributing: The Associated Press

