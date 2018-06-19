North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is visiting the Chinese capital Beijing on a two-day trip starting Tuesday, a week after his groundbreaking summit in Singapore with President Donald Trump.

Kim is expected to brief Chinese President Xi Jinping on the summit, where he pledged the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." However, the agreement said nothing about inspections or a verification process to make sure North Korea follows through.

Kim is also expected to seek the easing of international sanctions on his Beijing visit, which comes amid strained economic relations between China and the U.S. On Monday, Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods. It's unclear if Kim may be seeking leverage with China in the ongoing economic tug-of-war with the U.S.

Kim visited Beijing in March — his first foreign trip since coming to power in 2011. He also visited the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian in May. China is North Korea's main ally.

Trump, Kim historic summit in Singapore

South Korea said Tuesday that a joint military exercise scheduled with the U.S. has been suspended to support ongoing talks both countries have with North Korea.

“South Korea and the U.S. made the decision as we believe this will contribute to maintaining such momentum,” said South Korean Defense Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo.

She spoke after the U.S. and South Korea announced that the Ulchi Freedom Guardian drills slated for August had been called off.



Contributing: David Jackson, The Associated Press

