President Trump, fresh off his historic summit with Kim Jong Un, said a day with the North Korean leader was enough to render the nation "no longer a nuclear threat."

The optimism comes after North Korea pledged to denuclearize in a joint statement signed Tuesday. After praising North Korea, a totalitarian state that has sent thousands to forced labor camps, Trump reserved his criticism Wednesday for "our country's biggest enemy": journalists.

"They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea," Trump tweeted.

To be clear, Tuesday's joint statement included no deadlines, timetables or verification steps for the totalitarian state.

Californians wonder: Should we break up?

A newly approved ballot proposal will put a question to Californians in November: Should the state split into three? The proposal been driven by venture capitalist Tim Draper, who's argued California is too broad, too big and too diverse to be just one state. The idea seems unlikely to gain traction — one poll showed voters thumbs-downing it 4 to 1 — and Congress would still get final approval. It's an unlikely prospect, but California isn't the first to try.

Speaking of ballots: Here's what to know from Tuesday night's primaries in five states, where the party of Trump asserted itself and women won big.

What in the World Cup?

North America won rights to host the 2026 World Cup in a FIFA vote among member nations that showed geopolitics at play — even in the world of soccer. North Korea, while on speaking terms with Trump, voted for Morocco, as did China. The United States' major Persian Gulf allies (such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait) backed the North American bid. But for Morocco and its proposal to win out, it needed its neighbors: Seven African nations sided with the North American bid.

Elsewhere in politics

