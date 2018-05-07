Two thousand. That's roughly the number of families thought separated at the border as of last week under President Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy. Then, on Thursday, the head of the Department of Health and Human Services made a slight clarification: It's actually more like 3,000.

The agency's secretary, Alex Azar, said it would comply with a judge's "unprecedented" order to reunite children with their families by July 26 despite America's "disjointed" immigration laws.

Trump's 'faithful friend' leaves him

In a resignation note to Trump on Thursday, Scott Pruitt said he would resign as head of the Environmental Protection Agency after "unprecedented" attacks took a "sizable toll" on his family. Pruitt's critics have said unprecedented (and occasionally bizarre) scandals took a toll on his credibility. They include a mother who asked Pruitt to his face to resign Monday at a D.C. restaurant, going viral in the process. Three days later, she got her wish.

In his full letter to Trump, Pruitt credits "God’s providence" for his time as EPA chief, during which he lived in an energy lobbyist's apartment, spent $105,000 on luxury travel and reportedly asked an aide to help his wife get a Chick-fil-A franchise. "Your Faithful Friend, Scott Pruitt," he signed it.

Trump's Supreme Court pick: It's down to at least three

There are three federal appeals court judges — all solidly conservative — whom Trump is most eyeing to replace Anthony Kennedy when the justice retires from the Supreme Court. That's according to insiders on Thursday as Trump planned to hole up in his New Jersey golf resort to make a final decision. Brett Kavanaugh, a D.C.-based judge with hundreds of opinions under his belt, and Raymond Kethledge, known as a vivid writer, are seen as favorites. Amy Coney Barrett, a committed Christian, is preferred by evangelical activists.

Whomever Trump picks, here are five senators who could stop his nominee.

Look up, London: It's Trump Baby

A giant, inflatable blimp of Trump as a diaper-wearing baby clutching a cellphone will float near Britain's Parliament in London for two hours during a Trump visit that begins July 13. It was approved by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who's had a testy relationship with Trump himself, citing "the right to peaceful protests" in the city. As Trump Baby wails over London, thousands are expected to participate in a "Stop Trump" demonstration in the city below.

The "Trump Baby" inflatable blimp of President Donald Trump.

Trump Baby

Elsewhere in politics





