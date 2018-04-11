Oprah Winfrey and Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams greet the audience during a town hall style event at the Cobb Civic Center on Nov. 1, 2018 in Marietta, Georgia.

Jessica McGowan, Getty Images

The heated and hotly contested campaign that could see the first African-American elected governor of Georgia has been targeted by a white supremacist group, which sent recorded racist messages out to voters in the state.

The robocall, audio of which was posted on social media, features a man attempting to impersonate former talk show host Oprah Winfrey, who campaigned for Democrat Stacey Abrams in Georgia last week. The voice refers to Winfrey as "the magical negro" whom the "Jews who own the American media" used to "trick dumb white women" into doing what they wanted.

Amid more racist insults, the recording says Abrams – who, if she wins on Tuesday, would also become the first African-American woman elected governor in U.S. history –has a similar ability and "is someone white women can be tricked into voting for, especially the fat ones."

The robocall ends with a message saying the ad was paid for by the "RoadToPower.com." That url redirects to a BitChute.com page featuring video podcasts from the Road to Power, which the Anti-Defamation League calls "a white supremacist and anti-Semitic broadcasting outlet based in Sandpoint, Idaho."

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The group is run by Scott Rhodes, a neo-Nazi featured in the videos who is believed to be behind racist robocalls made earlier this year about the death of Mollie Tibbetts. Tibbetts, 20, was an Iowa woman whom authorities say was murdered by an undocumented immigrant. The calls denounced comments from Tibbetts' family members who said her death should not be used to justify hate against Latinos, the Des Moines Register reported.

More: Oprah Winfrey says if you don't vote, you are 'dishonoring your family' at Stacey Abrams rally

More: Georgia's GOP Secretary of State accuses state Democrats of trying to hack registration

Rhodes is also believed to be behind racist robocalls in August that targeted Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who is also African-American.

"It is not surprising that in a race that has consistently been very close, we've seen several weeks of increasing desperation from many dark corners trying to steal the election, cheat, lie, and prey on people's fears rather than having the respect to listen to voters and speak to their hopes," Abrams spokeswoman Abigail Collazo said in a statement.

Abrams' opponent, Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, denounced the calls as "vile" and "absolutely disgusting" in an email to The Hill.

"I stand against any person or organization that peddles this type of unbridled hate and unapologetic bigotry," he said.

Collazo dismissed Kemp's repudiation of the calls.

"It’s disturbing that after months of racist, sexist and inaccurate attacks against Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp has only now suddenly decided to find a conscience as polls are tightening and Georgia voters are making it clear that they reject the kind of hate he and his allies have been spewing around the state," she said.

Abrams has accused Kemp of "voter suppression" because his office rejected many voter registration applications based on an "exact match" criteria. Abrams has said the rejected applications were disproportionately from African Americans. Kemp has denied the allegation.

On Friday, a federal judge issued an injunction that will allow 3,141 people to vote Tuesday, after Kemp's office removed them from the rolls under the "exact match" law. The judge expressed "grave concerns" about "the differential treatment inflicted on a group of individuals who are predominantly minorities."

President Donald Trump traveled to Georgia Sunday to campaign for Kemp.

More: Racist robocalls tied to neo-Nazi group target Andrew Gillum

Democrat Stacey Adams wins Ga. primary for governor

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com